Lord Mayor launches City Revolution Trail

THE Cork City Revolution Trail, which features historical sites around the city, has been launched by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy.

An online story map, the Revolution Trail features 30 historical sites located around Cork City.

The areas carry stories of huge significance in relation to the Irish revolutionary period.

The trail, written by Gerry White and designed by Serena O’Connor (Cork City Council) is accessible from anywhere in the world. Mr McCarthy said the trail is still a work in progress.

“I strongly encourage locals and visitors to Cork alike to walk the route and witness the appeal and mystery of the 30 (and counting) sites for themselves.

"The trail is still very much a work in progress and it is anticipated that up to 50 sites could feature along the route," the Lord Mayor added.

Those present at the launch were treated to a fascinating discussion between the Lord Mayor and Gerry White. Both local historians, they spoke of the history of Cork’s streets and the revolutionary tales associated with them.

The group took in historic sites such as the National Monument on Grand Parade, the site of an assassination on South Mall and the centre of Patrick Street, which bore witness to large-scale destruction during the Burning of Cork in 1920.

The lesser-known site along St Augustine Street, which was home to the Wallace sisters, Nora and Sheila, was also visited by those walking the route on launch day.

The former site of the shop belonging to the Wallace’s, it served as a secret communications centre and headquarters for the IRA’s Cork No. 1 Brigade.

The trail allows people to journey back in time where they can learn about more revolutionary tales at other Cork sites such as Broad Street, Dillon’s Cross and UCC.

The trail can be accessed by visiting https://www.corkcity.ie/en/a-city-remembers-cork-1920-to-1923/