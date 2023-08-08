Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 15:55

Lord Mayor launches City Revolution Trail

The Cork City Revolution Trail was launched by the Lord Mayor in the company of historian Gerry White and members of Cork City Council’s Commemorations team.
Lord Mayor launches City Revolution Trail

Local Historians Gerry White and Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy. Photo Darragh Kane

John Bohane

THE Cork City Revolution Trail, which features historical sites around the city, has been launched by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy.

The Cork City Revolution Trail was launched by the Lord Mayor in the company of historian Gerry White and members of Cork City Council’s Commemorations team.

An online story map, the Revolution Trail features 30 historical sites located around Cork City.

The areas carry stories of huge significance in relation to the Irish revolutionary period.

The trail, written by Gerry White and designed by Serena O’Connor (Cork City Council) is accessible from anywhere in the world. Mr McCarthy said the trail is still a work in progress.

The Cork City Revolution Trail was launched by the Lord Mayor in the company of historian Gerry White and members of Cork City Council’s Commemorations team. Photo Darragh Kane
The Cork City Revolution Trail was launched by the Lord Mayor in the company of historian Gerry White and members of Cork City Council’s Commemorations team. Photo Darragh Kane

“I strongly encourage locals and visitors to Cork alike to walk the route and witness the appeal and mystery of the 30 (and counting) sites for themselves.

“The trail is still very much a work in progress and it is anticipated that up to 50 sites could feature along the route,” the Lord Mayor added.

Those present at the launch were treated to a fascinating discussion between the Lord Mayor and Gerry White. Both local historians, they spoke of the history of Cork’s streets and the revolutionary tales associated with them.

The group took in historic sites such as the National Monument on Grand Parade, the site of an assassination on South Mall and the centre of Patrick Street, which bore witness to large-scale destruction during the Burning of Cork in 1920.

Local Historians Gerry White and Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy. Photo Darragh Kane
Local Historians Gerry White and Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy. Photo Darragh Kane

The lesser-known site along St Augustine Street, which was home to the Wallace sisters, Nora and Sheila, was also visited by those walking the route on launch day.

The former site of the shop belonging to the Wallace’s, it served as a secret communications centre and headquarters for the IRA’s Cork No. 1 Brigade.

The trail allows people to journey back in time where they can learn about more revolutionary tales at other Cork sites such as Broad Street, Dillon’s Cross and UCC.

The trail can be accessed by visiting https://www.corkcity.ie/en/a-city-remembers-cork-1920-to-1923/

Read More

Cork advocate for the elderly encourages people to think carefully before taking early retirement

More in this section

Hundreds of toadlets released in effort to save species Hundreds of toadlets released in effort to save species
Cork exhibits to gain from 2023 Museum funds Cork exhibits to gain from 2023 Museum funds
PICS: Sea of red gathers in Cork to welcome home All Ireland Camogie Champions  PICS: Sea of red gathers in Cork to welcome home All Ireland Camogie Champions 
cork city councilCork History
<p>Cork soccer legend Roy Keane anchors and narrates throughout the promotional video for Manchester United's third shirt.</p>

The Devil is in the detail as Roy Keane unveils Manchester United’s third shirt

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more