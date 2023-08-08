Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Cork advocate for the elderly encourages people to think carefully before taking early retirement

Paddy O’Brien said that many of those who decide to take early retirement miss their routines and find themselves in situations where they feel lonely.
Advocate for the elderly in Cork Paddy O’Brien  said that many of those who decide to take early retirement miss their routines and find themselves in situations where they feel lonely. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Breda Graham

An advocate for the elderly in Cork has encouraged people to check in on their former colleagues or those who they know who have taken early retirement.

“People who retire and leave working in the office or in a factory, their daily routine was 9am to 6pm meeting the same people every working day and building up a great relationship over a number of years, and sadly when all this is taken away from them there’s a great void,” he said.

“Recently retired people have told me about the great retirement parties held for them and all the promises of phone calls that they would get from former colleagues but this does not always happen.”

Mr O’Brien also advised those currently considering early retirement to “give it plenty of thought” before making a decision.

“Get as much information and advice as you possibly can and speak to people who have taken their retirement and think about this big move,” he said.

“Of the people I have spoken to over the past few months, many of them regret having retired and not giving it adequate thought.”

He said that there are some people struggling to fill the empty hours they are now experiencing following early retirement and advised people to “have something simple to do every day”.

“I think that is vital. It’s not good for a person to wake up every morning and say they have nothing to do. Have something simple to do,” he said.

“I know that psychologically commencing retirement is a major problem for most people.

“No daily routine, no colleagues to speak to and you find that difficult to accept and some people may feel lonely and lost,” Mr O’Brien said.

He said that the recipe for happiness is to always have something to look forward to.

He suggested that people get involved in local organisations, enrol in a course, join a walking club, do some voluntary work with local charities or organisations, visit an elderly person or neighbour who may be housebound or who is now a resident of a nursing home or offer to bring an elderly person to a doctor or hospital appointment.

