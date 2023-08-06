Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 08:00

Free esports camps for Cork girls aged 15 to 18

The free, three-day esports camp in Cork is open to girls aged between 15 and 18.
Steve Daly, CEO, WYLDE, & chair, Ireland Esports, in the WYLDE Academy, powered by Virgin Media, in the Republic of Work, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

A free esports summer camp is available to Cork girls aged between 15 and 18 and runs for three days this month.

The three day esports camp, which runs from 14 to 16 August, will take place in the WYLDE Academy powered by Virgin Media in Cork.

It is part of a new initiative, Girls in Esports, which is jointly run by WYLDE and Belfast Met and which will see an identical summer camp occur in Belfast.

It follows on from WYLDE and Belfast Met’s recent announcement of the first degree course in esports on the island of Ireland.

The free three day esports camp promises to be a thrilling mix of gaming, coaching, competitions, professional player talks as well as industry leader insights.

With professional esports players from WYLDE teams, along with industry leaders in esports and educational and performance workshops by Belfast Met, along with live competitions, these esports camps offer enormous value, free of charge, to any girls interested in gaming and esports.

Those interested in attending the camps are being invited to register as soon as possible as places will be limited.

Speaking at the launch of the Girls in Esports Initiative, WYLDE CEO Steve Daly said the academy was committed to diversity and inclusion in all its activities.

“The girls in esports initiative is very much at the heart of our ambition to encourage more female esports athletes in the sector,” he said.

“The girls’ summer camps are a great way to learn, play and engage in the world of esports, and we hope to have lots of interest from girls all over the island of Ireland.” 

Those interested in signing up for the free esport camps for girls on 14 through 16 August in Cork, should register at tribe@wylde.gg.

Cork students and apprentices to be put to the test at three-day event

