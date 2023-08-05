Cork students and apprentices to be put to the test at three-day event

STUDENTS and apprentices from County Cork will put their talents and knowledge to the test next month, when they compete at the country’s largest experiential skills, apprenticeships, and careers event.

Worldskills Ireland 2023 will take place at Dublin’s RDS from 20 to 22 September and will welcome 13 students and apprentices from County Cork to the three-day event.

Over 22,000 people, including students, parents and teachers, are expected at Worldskills, which will be a live celebration of apprenticeships, skills and careers, with interactive demonstrations, career zones and employers who are ready to recruit.

Over 160 national finalists will go head-to-head in a range of skills-based trades including automation, constructions skills and culinary arts, for a chance to win the prestigious Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Silver Medal, and to represent Ireland at Worldskills Lyon next year.

Joining the other national finalists from across the country are 13 County Cork natives, including: Maksim Mrdanov, from Cork, who is competing in the Cloud Computing competition; and Benita Kretschmer, from Douglas, who is competing in the Cookery competition.

Dean Brennan, from Cobh, Anna Kellegher, from Buttevant, Amy O’Neill, from Midleton, and Luke Woodside, from Kilworth, are competing in the Cyber Security competition.

Gavin England, from Mallow, is competing in the Electrical Installations competition; and Conor Kilkenny, from Ballincollig, is competing in the Hairdressing competition; while Joe Hughes, from Clonakilty, is competing in the Plastic Die Engineering competition.

Sean Healy, from Cork, Luke Hurley, from Drimoleague, and Adam McAuliffe, from Banteer, are competing in the Plastering and Drywall Systems competition, while Jordan O’Connor, from Mahon, is competing in the Sheetmetal competition.

Supported by industry partners SISK, the Construction Industry Federation, ESB Networks, Autodesk, Bus Eireann and Dublin Bus and education partners including the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, the Higher Education Authority, SOLAS and NAO, Worldskills Ireland 2023 is designed to give students a chance to discover the key skills and sectors that drive the Irish economy.