'We want answers' - Dozens march through Fermoy amid concerns over SouthDoc overnight services

DOZENS of people marched through the town of Fermoy today to highlight concerns over the SouthDoc red eye (overnight) service in the area.

Local representatives and residents have claimed that the red eye service at SouthDoc Fermoy ceased at 10pm on Tuesday night.

However, in a statement issued to The Echo, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) said it wished to reassure people “that there is no reduction of service, red eye or otherwise, in Fermoy”.

The march at 12pm today, which started at the gates of Fermoy Town Park and finished at the courthouse, was the latest in a series of events organised this week to highlight concerns over what locals claim is a reduction in the service.

Seán Sherlock TD, County Mayor Cllr Frank O'Flynn and local resident Michelle O’Brien speaking outside the Courthouse in Fermoy, Co Cork, where residents protested over SouthDoc services in Fermoy. Picture: Dan Linehan

Speaking at the march, Labour TD Seán Sherlock said it is clear that the service has been cut back.

“We are not fools and we are not to be fooled… It is a cut back, plain and simple.

“It is a cut back to services that have been partly paid by you, the taxpayer,” he said.

“When the Dáil resumes in September, I will take up this issue but, in the meantime, we will fight the HSE and we will ask them to put pressure on SouthDoc to reverse this decision."

'No Change'

In the statement to The Echo today, CKCH also said:

“SouthDoc continues to provide service from 6pm to 8am each weekday and 24-hour cover at weekends and public holidays, as per the Service Level Agreement in place with the HSE.

“Any person in Cork and Kerry who become unwell will proceed through the same process that has always been in place.

“SouthDoc visits are by appointment only i.e., a person rings SouthDoc - which is all manned through a call centre in Killarney - who will ensure the clinical triage is completed and that people are seen, if deemed necessary.

“SouthDoc has a fleet of vehicles, which are fully equipped for home visits and the GPs of the SouthDoc co-operative remain committed to ensuring appropriate clinical care is available out-of-hours. Home visits will continue to be provided to patients where clinically necessary.

“There is no change in this.

“If an individual in the catchment area requires out-of-hours care, that care can be provided by appointment in the Fermoy Treatment Centre, or via home visit, depending on clinical condition of the patient as assessed by the consulting doctor.”

Answers

Speaking following the march, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn claimed there has been no red eye service in SouthDoc Fermoy since Tuesday.

“The HSE are saying there’s no change to the quality of service in the area, but the staff were told last week that they were not required anymore after 10pm at night,” he continued.

“We are not going to roll over. We are going to fight this to the bitter end.

“We want answers and if they’re saying there’s no change to the service, I want to find out what service they’re providing after 10pm at night."

Mr O’Flynn paid tribute to all involved in today’s protest.

“I want to thank most sincerely everyone who came out at such short notice.

“I especially want to thank the organiser Michelle O’Brien and her hardworking team who put it together in such a short time and the gardaí for facilitating the safe pass of the protestors.”