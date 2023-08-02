Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 20:13

MUH Foundation confirm cancer care centre is on course to be completed by year end

Mercy University Hospital Foundation has confirmed that works at 9 Dyke Parade, to convert the disused Georgian property into the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre — a long-term objective of the hospital foundation — should be completed by mid-December.
MUH Foundation confirm cancer care centre is on course to be completed by year end

Deirdre Finn, Head of Fund-raising Mercy Hospital Foundation, Ray Browne, Project Manager Ross Building, Sandra Daly, CEO Mercy University Hospital, Niall Walley,Deasy Walley Partnership & Project Manager, Dr Tara Houlihan, Senior Clinical Psychologist, Psycho-oncology, Mercy University Hospital, Eoin Tobin, Chair of Board, Mercy Hospital Foundation, Paschal McCarthy, CEO, Mercy Hospital Foundation and Eoin Kelleher, Ross Building marking the commencement of building works on the property at 9 Dyke Parade, Cork, which will be converted into the long awaited, state-of-the-art, Mercy Cancer CARE Centre. PIC Darragh Kane

Amy Nolan

NEW state-of-the-art cancer care centre in the city is on course to be completed before the end of the year.

Mercy University Hospital Foundation has confirmed that works at 9 Dyke Parade, to convert the disused Georgian property into the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre — a long-term objective of the hospital foundation — should be completed by mid-December.

Works on the centre got under way last August, with Ross Buildings Ltd of Tralee appointed as the main contractor.

Speaking to The Echo, Mercy University Hospital Foundation chief executive Paschal McCarthy said there is “a lot of excitement” that the project is nearing completion.

“We visit the site routinely to watch it develop and it’s fantastic to see the stage we’re at now.

“We’re plastering internally, we’ve painted the external, internal doors are being fitted at the minute — it’s getting very, very close to the end line,” he explained.

When completed, the 3,000sq ft building will be transformed into a modern non-clinical facility which will provide a quiet and safe place for patients and their families to access a range of services to support those affected both directly and indirectly by a cancer diagnosis.

The centre will be the home to the flagship psycho-oncology service which is delivered by clinical psychologists and is available to patients — child, adolescent and adult — with a cancer diagnosis who attend the Mercy University Hospital, as well as their family members.

“We will have a number of therapy rooms where Dr Tara Houlihan and her team will assist cancer patients and their families on the mental journey that cancer brings with it,” Mr McCarthy said.

“We have a very nice library being built which will have both online and hard copy materials related to cancer, to surviving cancer, to coping with the stresses and strains that it brings for both parents, partners and indeed the patient”.

The facility, he said, will also be used as a training facility for psychology students.

“We will also have the facility to train psychology students and the plan is to have a rotation of students from both UCC and UL rotating through the facility to increase the pool of psychologists who are aware of and trained in cancer treatment,” he said.

Asked about the impact of the psycho-oncology service, Mr McCarthy said it can make a big difference in the lives of service users.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the service users, and they find it absolutely incredible. It really kind of helps them focus, helps them get through the really tough times. When times get really tough and dark, it’s nice to have a tool kit that they can revert to and somebody they can call,” he said.

Speaking at the time construction on the new centre commenced, Dr Tara Houlihan, senior clinical psychologist, psycho-oncology at the Mercy University Hospital, said the team at the centre will offer extensive support to cancer patients and their loved ones as they deal with an extremely difficult time in their, and their loved one’s lives.

“Our team will offer psychological support to patients and families at every step of the journey — following diagnosis, during treatment, and beyond — and will provide assessment and a range of psychologically-based therapeutic interventions matched to the patient and their family’s emotional, psychological, social, and spiritual needs,” she said.

The construction cost of the new centre is a little over €2.5m, with fundraising efforts still ongoing.

Read More

Cork weather unsettled ahead of wet and blustery weekend

More in this section

Jury to resume deliberations tomorrow in cold case murder trial  Jury to resume deliberations tomorrow in cold case murder trial 
62,000 passengers to use Cork Airport over weekend 62,000 passengers to use Cork Airport over weekend
Gardaí awaiting DPP directions in incident where man died two days after he sustained injuries in alleged bottle attack in Cork city Gardaí awaiting DPP directions in incident where man died two days after he sustained injuries in alleged bottle attack in Cork city
Cork healthCork DevelopmentMercy University Hospital
<p>Acclaimed singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen could be set to perform at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium next year, according to reports. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Speculation mounts over possible performance from major US star at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more