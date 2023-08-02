Cork weather unsettled ahead of wet and blustery weekend

Leesiders can expect a cloudy start to Wednesday, with outbreaks of rain becoming more persistent for a time later this morning.

Rain will gradually clear to a mixture of cloudy periods and isolated showers as light winds turn a fresh northerly this afternoon, with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Any lingering showers should die out by evening but it will remain cloudy tonight, and a fresh northerly breeze will remain, with lowest overnight temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

The pollen forecast is low for Wednesday and Thursday, with the solar UV index low to moderate on Wednesday and mostly moderate on Thursday.

Thursday 3rd August will be rather cloudy with scattered showers from early in the morning, with showers gradually becoming more isolated during the afternoon, with some isolated sunny spells developing.

Fresh northerly breezes will ease too with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Thursday night should see cloud gradually breaking up later in the evening as any lingering showers begin to die out.

Long clear spells will develop with mostly dry conditions overnight.

Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a moderate northerly breeze.

Met Éireann says the national outlook suggests Friday will bring a mix of cloudy periods and some isolated sunny spells in the morning and a few lingering showers in the west but otherwise dry.

Cloud will build later in the morning, though, with scattered showers spreading across the country during the afternoon and evening in a light to moderate westerly breeze and highs of 15 to 19 degrees.

On Friday night, showers will gradually become confined to the west and southwest later in the evening with clear spells developing elsewhere, and winds will be a light westerly with overnight temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Saturday should see a mostly dry start with scattered cloud but some sunny spells in the east of the country.

A few showers will develop in the afternoon, more persistent in the northern half of the country, with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees and light winds.

Then, on Saturday night, cloud will build from the west with bands of rain moving over western counties, with rain heavy at times, mainly in the southern half of the country.

Expect very blustery winds on Saturday night, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be a wet and very blustery day.

Band of rain with possibly heavy falls will move over the southern half of the country with scattered showers elsewhere, and highest temperatures of around 14 to 17 degrees.