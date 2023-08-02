62,000 passengers to use Cork Airport over weekend

CORK Airport is preparing to welcome over 62,000 passengers this August Bank Holiday weekend.

The airport expects Friday, August 4 to be the busiest day.

Total passenger traffic this bank holiday weekend will represent a 17% increase versus the same period last year.

Managing director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said: “With the summer season now in full flow, Cork Airport is anticipating a very busy August Bank Holiday weekend with over 62,000 passengers expected to fly to and from Cork Airport over the coming days.

“We continue to pride ourselves on the experience which we offer passengers every day at Cork Airport.

“We aim to offer a calm, friendly and efficient experience with parking still conveniently available, close to the terminal and to get you on your journey and back on time.”

Mr MacCarthy urges passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight and to store their liquids properly to avoid delays.

“Please arrive at least 90 minutes before your flight to get your holiday off to a good start and don’t carry liquids in excess of 100ml in your hand luggage.

“Please check-in large liquids in your check-in luggage.”

Passengers should also note that the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has introduced new passenger security procedures relating to certain items of clothing and footwear.

Passengers wearing oversize garments such as hoodies, loose jackets, sweaters, as well as shoes, trainers, runners and boots at ankle height or higher, will be asked to remove those items and place them in a tray provided.