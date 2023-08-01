Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 19:16

Check out the new check in: Express bag check kiosks introduced at Cork Airport

The new kiosks, which are located on the ground floor of the terminal building, allow passengers to check-in their bags in a matter of minutes. 
Pictured at Cork Airport on the introduction of eight new Ryanair express bag check-in kiosks were (L-R) Darran Dineen, IT Manager, Cork Airport; Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport and Dorothy Coffey, General Manager – Operations, Safety and Facilities, Cork Airport. Photography: Brian Lougheed

Echo reporter

CORK Airport, in conjunction with Ryanair, has installed a series of new self-service, express bag check-in kiosks aimed at shortening check-in queue times and to enhance the overall passenger experience at the airport.

In just five simple steps, passengers can weigh, tag and check-in their bags – all by using the Ryanair app on their mobile phone.

“We pride ourselves on providing a fast, easy, friendly passenger experience at Cork Airport,” General Manager - Operations, Safety and Facilities at Cork Airport, Dorothy Coffey said. 

“These new self-service bag tag and drop kiosks will make that famous customer service at Cork Airport even easier and faster again for our Ryanair passengers. 

"Cork Airport will fully recover its passenger traffic from covid-19 this year and even substantially exceed pre-pandemic traffic levels. Our strategy is to keep growing whilst providing famously fast and friendly service.”

