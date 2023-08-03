Cork's Velo Coffee Roasters win big at Great Taste awards 

CORK'S Velo Coffee Roasters won big at the recent Great Taste Awards with six Velo coffees awarded Great Taste ’23 accolades at a ceremony in London.

Two of their coffees also achieved two star recognition while four attained one star recognition.

“It was fantastic to have our team recognised for continually producing award winning coffee, especially our newly qualified roaster Alma Suvorova who roasted two of the winning coffees” said owner Rob Horgan.

The speciality coffee roasters are no strangers to picking up awards and recognition for their products, having won 26 awards in both Blas na hÉireann and Great Taste since 2018.

This year they received a total of eight Great Taste stars across their range of coffees.

“The success we’ve seen year after year is a true testament to the team’s hard work and talent. We are all delighted to see which coffees have won, and they continue to give us confidence to continue to grow,” added Mr Horgan.

As a member of Origin Green, Velo recently attained gold membership alongside many notable and exemplary brands.

Sustainability has always been at the core of the brand, but Origin Green has really helped Velo prioritise and focus on specific targets.

Velo are also at the final verification stage of the internationally recognised B-Corp certification.

“It took dedication from the entire team to reach this standard,” said GM Suzanne Casey.

“It was important to all of us to reach our targets and keep sustainability at the forefront.”

The Cork roastery continues to go from strength to strength, and this recognition in London is the perfect example of that, the company stated.