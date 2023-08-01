Cork community groups and businesses receive funding for new technology 

Three community groups and two small businesses in county Cork have received cash injections to invest in new technology thanks to the RISE Community Fund supported by National Broadband Ireland (NBI) and Granahan McCourt.

Established by Granahan McCourt and NBI Chairman, David McCourt, RISE provides monthly grants across the country for rural community organisations seeking to boost their digital ecosystems.

Receiving the grants of €1,000 each were Ebony Seed, an environment-focused small business on a mission to influence the next generation of consumers and producers to engage in responsible, sustainable practice, and Spirit of Youghal Events, a new festival committee looking to bring cultural and spiritual events to East Cork and surrounding areas.

Other recipients included Caheragh Community Association, which is investing in new technologies having recently been made a Broadband Connection Point to offer free public access to high speed internet; The Schoolyard Theatre, which is installing new technology to manage its community events series; and West Cork Jesters, which is investing in its website to further promote its activities run by local volunteers.

David McCourt, founder of RISE and chairman of Granahan McCourt and NBI, said: “When we launched the RISE Community Fund, we were looking for community groups, charities, small businesses, and social enterprises in rural areas who were exploring how technology could scale the impact of their work. I’m delighted to say that since opening applications in County Cork, the response has been incredible and now we’re excited to be awarding grants to our successful applicants.

"Each one of them is an inspiration, with many volunteering their time and committing a huge amount of energy to bring pride of place to their local community.”

Geraldine Keohane, a volunteer for the Caheragh Community Association, said the grant will ensure they can ‘expand’ their offering to the local community.

“Our small group of volunteers is responsible for the Caheragh Community Hall, which is an integral part of our parish activity. Recently we were delighted to become a Broadband Connection Point as part of NBI’s rollout of the National Broadband Plan, and this means that we’re now able to expand and modernise our offering to the local community.

“This grant from RISE will be a massive help as we enhance our facilities to provide digital literacy classes and other programmes for the community to benefit from,” she added.