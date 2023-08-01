Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 15:38

Cork RNLI crew provides medical evacuation after island visitor requires assistance

It marked the second medical evacuation from an island within two days, with an incident on Sherkin Island taking place on Sunday. 
Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide a medical evacuation last night from Cape Clear Island off the coast of West Cork. File image of Baltimore RNLI returning from a recent medevac. Credit: RNLI/Micheal Cottrell

Echo reporter

Baltimore RNLI crew members were called out to provide a medical evacuation last night from Cape Clear Island off the coast of West Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 9.08pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a visitor to the island who was in need of medical assistance.

The crew arrived at North Harbour on Cape Clear Island at 9.33pm and after the casualty was assessed by the casualty care lifeboat crew member, he was transferred onboard the lifeboat.

The lifeboat departed Cape Clear Island at 9.42pm and returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 10.09pm.

The casualty was then handed over to the care of HSE ambulance crew.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer, said:

“This is the second medical evacuation (medevac) carried out from an island within two days.

“On 30 July a man on Sherkin Island who had suffered an injury required the lifeboat to bring him out to the mainland for treatment.

“Baltimore RNLI provides a vital service to those living, working or holidaying on an island who are in need of medical assistance.

“If you find yourself in an emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112.” 

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat during last night’s call out, coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Jerry Smith and crew members Kieran Collins, Brian McSweeney, Colin Whooley, Emma Geary and Stuart Musgrave.

Conditions during the call out were described as good with a north westerly force 5 wind, smooth sea and good visibility.

