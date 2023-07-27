Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 14:54

Cork City FC offer free match tickets to children to support their local club.

Cork City take on former Republic of Ireland international Damien Duff's Shelbourne at Turner’s Cross and are hoping for a strong turnout from supporters to cheer them on.
Cork City take on former Republic of Ireland international Damien Duff's Shelbourne at Turner’s Cross tomorrow night.

Martin Mongan

Cork City FC has handed out over 300 complimentary tickets for tomorrow's League of Ireland home game to children that have attended the club’s “Corky Camps” so far this summer.

The club is encouraging families to come along and soak up the atmosphere and is looking forward to seeing some new faces in the crowd.

Tomorrow's bout will be a first for some children who attended the summer camps in Bishopstown and Mayfield and the club wants them to experience the excitement of a game, especially in the home grounds.

Cork City FC’s Community and Academy Coordinator, Erika Ní Thuama, said; “Ireland’s participation in the Women’s World Cup has really boosted the interest in football amongst children, particularly young girls who are seeing the opportunities that can be gained from a career in football.

"We want to be able to continue to develop that interest in girls and boys across Cork and we would love to see more children and families attending games at Turner’s Cross," she said.

Hundreds of children signed up for the “Corky Camps” this summer, which included two girls only camps for the first time ever. The club is encouraged by the interest shown this year as well as the skills that some children are demonstrating at an early age.

"We hope that the complimentary tickets will be a further incentive for parents to bring their children to this Friday's game against Shelbourne and give them a chance to show their support for their local team.," Ms Ní Thuama said.

"We hope that the complimentary tickets will be a further incentive for parents to bring their children to this Friday’s game against Shelbourne and give them a chance to show their support for their local team.," Ms Ní Thuama said.

 ‘Corky Camps’ includes two camps dedicated to girls, in addition to its six mixed groups.

“Corky Camps” continue throughout August with limited places available in Bishopstown and Mayfield.

The camps are open to boys and girls of all levels aged between 5 and 14.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

