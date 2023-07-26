Menu getting larger for Cork on a Fork

SEVERAL new events have been added to this year’s Cork on a Fork Fest programme as the popular food festival makes its return.

Now in its second year, the five-day city-based food festival established by Cork City Council has expanded its family-friendly programme with a range of both free and ticketed events.

Among them is a family workshop taking place at the Butter Museum on Friday, August 18 from 2-4pm, where families can watch the butter making process and make fresh bread at the Shandon-based museum.

On Saturday, August 19, there will be special Cork on a Fork markets on Emmet Place and a 100-seater cooking demo marquee, free to attend. During lunch, children will be treated to free face painting and there will also be giant outdoor games.

Also in the line-up of free events is a bring your own teddy bear’s picnic in Fitzgerald’s Park on Sunday, August 20, 12pm-2pm, with free face painting, garden games and photo ops with the festival’s life-size teddy bear.

Included in the line-up of ticketed events are sensory cooking classes with the Cool Food School.

The classes, hosted by Deirdre Doyle from the award-winning school, aim to deliver engaging cooking classes with simple, whole-food recipes on the menu.

Taking place at St Peter’s on North Main St, the first two classes on Friday, August 18 at 10.30am and 12pm are suitable for children aged from three to seven and the third class on Friday at 2.30pm is suited to children over the age of seven. The cost is €15 per child and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There is also a family pizza making workshop hosted by Oak Fire Pizza taking place as part of the festival, and taking place on Thursday, August 17 also in St Peter’s.

Cork on a Fork Fest runs from Wednesday, August 16 to Sunday, August 20.