'First big weekend in a long time': Cork cinemas receive boost from Barbie and Oppenheimer releases

e double release last weekend has been a huge hit, with many cinema goers encouraged to see both films on the same day, despite their contrasts.
Poppy DeScrace, Toxic, Jean E Mac, Kenny Todgers, Corpse Rhyde and BooBoo Oopsi at the special screening of Barbie. Some of Cork’s top drag performers hosted a private premiere screening of the Barbie movie last week. Pic Larry Cummins

Jack McKay

WITH the launch of the long-anticipated Barbie and Oppenheimer movies last Friday, Cork cinemas received their first real spike in attendance since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Barbie film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and has received a flurry of positive reviews, as has the other release, Oppenheimer.

Directed by the iconic Christopher Nolan, Cork native Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist behind the development of the first nuclear bombs during World War II.

Speaking about what the opening weekend was like for staff at The Reel Picture, Blackpool, Gillian O’Connor, general manager said: “It was absolutely insane, it was really good fun".

“The atmosphere was brilliant, everyone was in really good form, there was a great crossover. A lot of people were wearing pink, which was to be expected.

“The Oppenheimer crowd were obviously that little bit quieter, but it was really good fun and I’d say this weekend will be busy again. I’d say there’ll be a lot of second watchers for Barbie, a lot of people will be coming back to see it again.

“Some people held off because of the bigger crowds, hoping they’ll be slightly smaller, but I’d say they’ll be slightly disappointed [with the crowd size].

"It’s the first big weekend we’ve had in a long time, and it’s great to see people coming back in the numbers that were coming into us.”

