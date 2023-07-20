Cork actor tipped to win an Oscar

CORK actor Cillian Murphy’s name is gathering huge momentum to win an Oscar for his starring role in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed Oppenheimer.

The Academy Awards are still over six months away, but Douglas native Cillian Murphy is already the name being tipped to win best Oscar for his stunning performance as ‘father of the atomic bomb’ J Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer.

BoyleSports makes the Cork native 10/1 to walk home with his first golden statue.

Following its movie premiere and ahead of its widespread release this Friday, Oppenheimer is being described as a cinematic ‘masterpiece’ with BoyleSports now making Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed biopic just 5/2 to win the Best Picture Oscar.

Another movie attracting support in the betting is Barbie. Although still considered an outsider in the Best Picture betting, the movie is attracting plenty of interest due to a popular cast including Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Its odds of winning Best Picture have been trimmed to 16/1 (from 20/1) with BoyleSports.

Sarah Kinsella, a spokesperson for BoyleSports said Cillian is presently ‘commanding’ all the attention:

“As movies and subjects go, they couldn’t be any more different but we are seeing plenty of support for both Oppenheimer and Barbie.

"However, it’s our very own Cillian Murphy who is commanding all the attention and we expect his odds will get even shorter when the movie hits cinemas this weekend.”