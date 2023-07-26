Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Cork teen to represent Ireland at prestigious international sporting event

Mimi Moloney of Douglas Gymnastics Club has been selected to represent Ireland at the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), just some weeks after she competed in her first international competition, the Salamunov Memorial in Slovenia.
Mimi Maloney of Douglas Gymnastics Club will represent Ireland at the European Youth Olympic Festival, pictured with coach Emma Hamill, Meg Ryan, Olympic gymnast, and Tash Day, coach. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Breda Graham

A 13-year-old Cork girl is set to compete in her second-ever international gymnastics competition today.

Mimi Moloney of Douglas Gymnastics Club has been selected to represent Ireland at the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), just some weeks after she competed in her first international competition, the Salamunov Memorial in Slovenia.

The EYOF is a prestigious event that plays an important role in the overall development of athletes, as it mimics the Olympic Games model, preparing athletes for the nuances of performing in a multi-sport environment.

This year’s event will see 48 countries across Europe participate in the event, with approximately 3,600 athletes competing, and will take place in Slovenia until July 29.

Speaking to The Echo, Mimi said she is excited to compete and to gain more experience at international level.

Mimi Maloney of Douglas Gymnastics Club. Picture: Larry Cummins 
She said she was shocked to learn that she had made it to the EYOF following her successes at the Salamunov Memorial recently where she competed in all four apparatus — bars, beam, floor and vault — and went on to qualify for the finals in floor, vault and beam, coming second in beam.

Mimi, who began gymnastics at the age of four, will be the youngest to compete, turning 14 in December.

Mimi and the rest of Team Ireland flew to Slovenia on Saturday and enjoyed the opening ceremony on Sunday.

Mimi has been taking the last couple of days to practice before competing today.

Looking ahead to the future, she said her ultimate ambition is to make it to the Olympics, like her clubmate, gymnast Meg Ryan.

She thanked her parents, her coaches Emma Hamill and Tash Day, all at Douglas Gymnastics Club, and Colin O’Shaughnessy from Elite Training and Rehab.

Her coach Emma Hamill described Mimi as “hard-working and ambitious” and said she is showing real potential, commending her commitment to the sport and wishing her the very best as she competes today.

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for the EYOF, Nancy Chillingworth said: “The EYOF is Europe’s largest multi-discipline event for young athletes, and it is a vital step for Team Ireland athletes on the Olympic pathway.

“This is an eager young group, with a mix of those travelling to their first multi-sport event and some who competed in the postponed EYOF last year, so we know that they are ambitious and will learn a lot.”

