WATCH: Cork’s Kabin Studio releases epic song in support of women's national football team

The non-profit music and creative space yesterday released Come on you Girls in Green (Let's make that roar get louder!) on the eve of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Creatives at Cork’s Kabin Studio have kicked off the World Cup celebrations with an epic new song in support of “local legend” Denise O'Sullivan and the rest of Ireland’s Women’s National Team. Pictured is Denise O'Sullivan during a Republic of Ireland training session at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Amy Nolan

Creatives at Cork’s Kabin Studio have kicked off the World Cup celebrations with an epic new song in support of “local legend” Denise O'Sullivan and the rest of Ireland’s Women’s National Team.

The non-profit music and creative space yesterday released Come on you Girls in Green (Let's make that roar get louder!) on the eve of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Performed by talented youngsters Roisin Cullinane, Sophie McCarthy, Cara Cullen, Sophia, Katie and Lucy, it features lyrics such as:

“Come on you girls in green, 

“Come on you girls in green, 

“We shout!

“Do it for the girls out playing in the streets and parks and greens.” 

The track highlights that football “is not just for the boys” and captures the sense of pride felt in Cork and across the country for the women’s team with lyrics such as:

“Up the girls, 

“We couldn’t be any prouder.” 

The catchy tune also name-checks local legend Denise O’Sullivan, who hails from Knocknaheeny where The Kabin Studio is based.

The music video, available to view on The Kabin Studio’s Facebook page and on YouTube, was shot by SwaniGuess with additional footage by Derek Coughlan.

This year, The Kabin Studio celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The studio, located on Harbour View Rd, was founded in 2013 by Garry McCarthy (GMCBeats) who re-purposed an idle Masterkabin in partnership with Cork ETB and Music Generation Cork City to run workshops and recording projects for local young people.

The studio provides a space for young people who want to write, record, sing, rap, and rehearse.

Posting the music video for Come on you Girls in Green (Let's make that roar get louder!), The Kabin Studio said the track is “dedicated to local legend Denise O'Sullivan and the Irish Women's Football Team” and captures “the real community spirit of Knocknaheeny”.

Ireland kicked off their Women's World Cup campaign against co-hosts Australia at 11am Irish time this morning.

The 2023 tournament is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

