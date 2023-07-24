Local community safety forum to take place on Cork's northside this week

The next local community safety forum will be held in the Glen Resource and Sports Centre at 7pm tomorrow evening.
This is for the Mayfield, the Glen, Ballyvolane and St Luke’s area.
Green Party councillor for Cork City North East Cllr Oliver Moran said the community forums present a great opportunity for members of the public to engage directly with city officials and the gardaí.
“The issues brought up can range from everyday annoyances like illegal parking to very serious issues of intimidation and anti-social behaviour,” Mr Moran said.
“That immediate human interaction is what makes these forums so accessible and, even if you don’t have a specific issue to bring up, just being in the room can give a great sense of what’s happening near you,” he added.