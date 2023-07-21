Man allegedly threw stones at digger driver, Cork court hears

A TENANT at a Ballinhassig property allegedly threw stones at the driver of a digger doing works for the owner and then waved a machete in a threatening manner.

These were the allegations made by Sergeant Pat Lyons in the case against Kenneth Garnes, aged 48, of Sunvilla, Halfway, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, when he appeared at Cork District Court.

The man is accused of assault causing harm to the driver of the digger and to production of a machete contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Sgt Lyons outlined the background to the case so Judge Olann Kelleher could decide if he was accepting jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level.

The judge did accept jurisdiction and the Director of Public Prosecutions already indicated it would be a suitable case for the district court. Sgt Lyons said that at lunchtime on April 13, gardaí were alerted to the incident.

A man alleged that while he had been driving a digger doing works on the property owned by a woman who was present, that the tenant in the property, Kenneth Garnes, emerged and shouted at him over a log being moved.

It was further alleged that the defendant began throwing stones at the driver in the cab of the machine.

“He then went back to the house and re-emerged in possession of a machete which he produced in a threatening manner,” the sergeant said.

It was stated that the complainant sustained a laceration to the arm from a stone being thrown, not from the machete.

The case was adjourned until October 18 at which point the defendant can indicate if he is pleading guilty or not guilty to the assault and machete charges.