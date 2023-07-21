'We feel a bit let down': Retained firefighters reject latest pay deal

“WE feel a bit let down by the Government and Minister O’Brien,” said Jonathan Madden, the station officer at Mallow Fire Station, after retained firefighters voted to reject a Labour Court recommendation aimed at resolving a dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of the retained service are part-time firefighters who are paid an annual retainer for being on-call.

The Labour Court had recommended that the retainer be increased by between 24% and 32.7%. However, members voted by an overwhelming majority of 82% to 18% to reject the Labour Court recommendation.

Mr Madden said he was expecting that the Labour Court recommendation would be rejected.

“I’m not surprised with the result, as it didn’t really deal with a lot of the issues,” he said.

“There was a recommendation of an increase, but it didn’t go far enough on the retainer to deal with the recruitment to fill the 350 vacancies we have and also to entice new people into the job. We want the Government to realise the fire service is on its knees and it’s time they listened. They know what the solution to the problem is.”

He said Mallow currently only has nine staff members when it should have 12.

“We are under-resourced and understaffed,” he said.

“It is a big concern. The fire service is probably on its knees now. Recruitment has never been so bad. There is no attraction in the job. We don’t have benefits.

“We are embedded in the community. We are normal people until the beeper goes off. We then go into fire brigade mode, and we do our business.”

The retained firefighters are set to resume strike action nationwide from Wednesday, July 26.

Labour local area rep Peter Horgan backed further industrial action: “These firefighters display untold commitment and availability far beyond the monetary value provided. This matter must be resolved by Government. They know what’s required.”