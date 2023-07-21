Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 08:00

'We feel a bit let down': Retained firefighters reject latest pay deal

The retained firefighters are set to resume strike action nationwide from Wednesday, July 26.
'We feel a bit let down': Retained firefighters reject latest pay deal

“WE feel a bit let down by the Government and Minister O’Brien,” said Jonathan Madden, the station officer at Mallow Fire Station, after retained firefighters voted to reject a Labour Court recommendation aimed at resolving a dispute over pay and conditions.

John Bohane

“WE feel a bit let down by the Government and Minister O’Brien,” said Jonathan Madden, the station officer at Mallow Fire Station, after retained firefighters voted to reject a Labour Court recommendation aimed at resolving a dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of the retained service are part-time firefighters who are paid an annual retainer for being on-call.

The Labour Court had recommended that the retainer be increased by between 24% and 32.7%. However, members voted by an overwhelming majority of 82% to 18% to reject the Labour Court recommendation.

Mr Madden said he was expecting that the Labour Court recommendation would be rejected.

“I’m not surprised with the result, as it didn’t really deal with a lot of the issues,” he said.

“There was a recommendation of an increase, but it didn’t go far enough on the retainer to deal with the recruitment to fill the 350 vacancies we have and also to entice new people into the job. We want the Government to realise the fire service is on its knees and it’s time they listened. They know what the solution to the problem is.”

He said Mallow currently only has nine staff members when it should have 12.

“We are under-resourced and understaffed,” he said.

“It is a big concern. The fire service is probably on its knees now. Recruitment has never been so bad. There is no attraction in the job. We don’t have benefits.

“We are embedded in the community. We are normal people until the beeper goes off. We then go into fire brigade mode, and we do our business.”

The retained firefighters are set to resume strike action nationwide from Wednesday, July 26.

Labour local area rep Peter Horgan backed further industrial action: “These firefighters display untold commitment and availability far beyond the monetary value provided. This matter must be resolved by Government. They know what’s required.”

Read More

'Every month we are seeing these figures creep up': Cork TD highlights rise in hospital waiting list figures

More in this section

Material recovered from woman killed 42 years ago sent to UK to generate DNA profile, court hears Material recovered from woman killed 42 years ago sent to UK to generate DNA profile, court hears
Hospital Stock 'Every month we are seeing these figures creep up': Cork TD highlights rise in hospital waiting list figures
Former Cork city pub to get new lease of life as housing plans given green light Former Cork city pub to get new lease of life as housing plans given green light
Fire Service
<p>Heir Island was the location for a major medical evacuation today in a bid to access hospital care for a woman living in the area.</p>

Medical evacuation in West Cork sees woman airlifted to hospital 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more