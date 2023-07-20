Man accused of murdering 28-year-old Brazilian woman in Cork on New Year’s Day served with book of evidence

The Brazilian man accused of murdering 28-year-old Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca in Cork on New Year’s Day was served with a book of evidence today (July 20).

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed that a book of evidence had been served in the case.

The book was served on the accused man’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, at Cork District Court, as Miller Pacheco appeared in court by video link from prison.

There was one charge in the book of evidence – that he murdered Bruna Fonseca at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1 contrary to Common Law.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court. Pacheco was remanded in custody.

The judge gave the Miller Pacheco the formal warning that he would have to give notice to the state if he intended to rely on an alibi defence. Mr Buttimer said after the alibi warning was given that it would not arise in this case.

A Portuguese interpreter was present in court and translated proceedings.

Judge Kelleher agreed to a defence application to extend to a free legal aid for a junior and senior counsel and for the translation of the relevant portions of the book of evidence into Portuguese and the service of a Portuguese interpreter for the purpose of consultations with the accused.

The late Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais province, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork in September 2022 and had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital. The late Ms Fonseca’s remains were taken to her home city of Formiga in the state of Minas Gerais, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and her funeral took place there on January 16.