Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 12:31

Man warned he would serve two months in prison if he did not complete community service 

Alan Quilligan was threatening towards random members of the public on the forecourt of a garage in Cork and he had 122 previous convictions.
A man who has been approved for community service was warned that he would serve two months in prison if he did not work every one of the 120 hours of the order.

Liam Heylin

That was the warning made to Alan Quilligan who was convicted for threatening behaviour.

including ten for the same offence of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

The probation service returned to Cork District Court and said that the 31-year-old was suitable for the 120 hours of community service.

Sgt Ciarán Kelleher said Alan Quilligan of no fixed address came to the attention of gardaí on January 10 when there were reports of a man acting aggressively towards members of the public at Circle K, Bandon Road.

“Alan Quilligan was extremely irate and had a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath. He failed to comply with gardaí and refused to relax. He remained in an abusive manner, shouting insults and abuse randomly towards members of the public who were present.

“Garda Emmet Long arrested Alan Quilligan and charged him with being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour. He replied to each charge by telling Garda Long to ‘f*** yourself’,” Sgt Kelleher said.

