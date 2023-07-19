Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 20:28

Illegal dumping prompts calls for more inspection of the Blackpool area

“I am deeply concerned about the recent surge in illegal dumping of domestic waste in the Blackpool area. This alarming issue has understandably upset the majority of residents, tarnishing the pride we have for our community,” he said.
Illegal dumping prompts calls for more inspection of the Blackpool area

Councillor Ken O’Flynn confirmed to The Echo that he opened dialogue with Cork City Council to organise additional inspections in the Blackpool area over the next few weeks. Picture Denis Minihane.

Martin Mongan

ILLEGAL dumping in Blackpool has led to calls for additional inspections of the area, to hold those responsible accountable.

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn condemned the perpetrators and has urged people to keep the area clean.

“I am deeply concerned about the recent surge in illegal dumping of domestic waste in the Blackpool area. This alarming issue has understandably upset the majority of residents, tarnishing the pride we have for our community,” he said.

“It is truly disheartening to witness a small portion of individuals disregarding their responsibility to maintain the cleanliness and wellbeing of our beloved Blackpool. 

"I strongly condemn such actions and find it deeply disappointing that some are not playing their part in keeping our area clean.”

Mr O’Flynn confirmed to The Echo that he opened dialogue with Cork City Council to organise additional inspections in the Blackpool area over the next few weeks.

“In light of these distressing circumstances, I have initiated discussions with Cork City Council to address the issue. I have requested an increase in inspections in the Blackpool area over the coming weeks.

“These increased efforts will enable the identification and apprehension of those responsible for illegal dumping, ensuring they are held accountable for their actions.”

Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheehan noted that Thomas Davis St is a common place for illegal dumping to take place.

“Unfortunately, under the flyover on Thomas Davis St is one of the victims of the illegal dumping. 

"The difficulty is there are a number of individuals who seem to bear no responsibility for getting rid of their rubbish. 

"It’s persistent dumping that seems to happen again, again and again,” Mr Sheehan said.

Read More

'I would love to run': Cork County Mayor on his Dáil aspirations 

More in this section

20-year-old accused of murdering man in Carrigaline last Christmas sent forward for trial 20-year-old accused of murdering man in Carrigaline last Christmas sent forward for trial
Calls to 'outline exactly what service there is' as concern remains over Fermoy SouthDoc Calls to 'outline exactly what service there is' as concern remains over Fermoy SouthDoc
gavel Man reacted to being handcuffed saying it would be 'ammo' for his solicitor defending him in court
cork city councilillegal dumping
<p>Almost 40 people were waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Wednesday, according to the latest Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures.</p>

Dozens waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more