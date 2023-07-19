Illegal dumping prompts calls for more inspection of the Blackpool area

ILLEGAL dumping in Blackpool has led to calls for additional inspections of the area, to hold those responsible accountable.

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn condemned the perpetrators and has urged people to keep the area clean.

“I am deeply concerned about the recent surge in illegal dumping of domestic waste in the Blackpool area. This alarming issue has understandably upset the majority of residents, tarnishing the pride we have for our community,” he said.

“It is truly disheartening to witness a small portion of individuals disregarding their responsibility to maintain the cleanliness and wellbeing of our beloved Blackpool.

"I strongly condemn such actions and find it deeply disappointing that some are not playing their part in keeping our area clean.”

Mr O’Flynn confirmed to The Echo that he opened dialogue with Cork City Council to organise additional inspections in the Blackpool area over the next few weeks.

“In light of these distressing circumstances, I have initiated discussions with Cork City Council to address the issue. I have requested an increase in inspections in the Blackpool area over the coming weeks.

“These increased efforts will enable the identification and apprehension of those responsible for illegal dumping, ensuring they are held accountable for their actions.”

Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheehan noted that Thomas Davis St is a common place for illegal dumping to take place.

“Unfortunately, under the flyover on Thomas Davis St is one of the victims of the illegal dumping.

"The difficulty is there are a number of individuals who seem to bear no responsibility for getting rid of their rubbish.

"It’s persistent dumping that seems to happen again, again and again,” Mr Sheehan said.