Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 18:08

Glass was allegedly smashed into man's face on Cork city's main street, court hears

Sgt. Lyons said gardaí responded to a call to St. Patrick’s Street in the early hours of January 22 and they met the injured party bleeding heavily from a number of cuts to the side of his head and face
Glass was allegedly smashed into man's face on Cork city's main street, court hears

24-year-old Luke Doyle of Meadow Close, The Meadows, Hollyhill, Cork, appeared before the court charged with assault causing harm to the other man. The charge was brought against him by Garda Donald Coomey.

Liam Heylin

A young man chatting on Cork’s main street was approached by a stranger who smashed a pint glass into his face leaving him with permanent scarring.

That was the allegation made by Sergeant Pat Lyons at Cork District Court.

24-year-old Luke Doyle of Meadow Close, The Meadows, Hollyhill, Cork, appeared before the court charged with assault causing harm to the other man. The charge was brought against him by Garda Donald Coomey.

Sgt. Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case could proceed at district court level rather than by indictment at the circuit court.

Judge Olann Kelleher required to hear a summary of the allegations so that he could decide also on the issue of jurisdiction. 

The judge said he required to have further medical evidence on the alleged injuries in order to decide on jurisdiction and he adjourned the matter until October 11 for that purpose.

Sgt. Lyons said gardaí responded to a call to Patrick Street in the early hours of January 22 and they met the injured party bleeding heavily from a number of cuts to the side of his head and face.

“The injured party had been standing on the side of the street talking to two ladies when the defendant, in an unprovoked attack, allegedly assaulted him by smashing a pint glass across his face.

“He had to get a total of nine stitches at four places on his face. There is a medical report where it is stated that he will have permanent scarring to his face. The parties were not known to each other” Sgt. Lyons said.

The injuries were described as constituting harm, in the legal sense in respect of the charge.

Judge Kelleher will give his decision in October on whether it is a suitable case for the district court or would have to be dealt with in the circuit court.

More in this section

20-year-old accused of murdering man in Carrigaline last Christmas sent forward for trial 20-year-old accused of murdering man in Carrigaline last Christmas sent forward for trial
gavel Man reacted to being handcuffed saying it would be 'ammo' for his solicitor defending him in court
gavel Man fined in Cork court for threatening behaviour and for being drunk and a danger
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Almost 40 people were waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Wednesday, according to the latest Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures.</p>

Dozens waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more