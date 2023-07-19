Glass was allegedly smashed into man's face on Cork city's main street, court hears

A young man chatting on Cork’s main street was approached by a stranger who smashed a pint glass into his face leaving him with permanent scarring.

That was the allegation made by Sergeant Pat Lyons at Cork District Court.

24-year-old Luke Doyle of Meadow Close, The Meadows, Hollyhill, Cork, appeared before the court charged with assault causing harm to the other man. The charge was brought against him by Garda Donald Coomey.

Sgt. Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case could proceed at district court level rather than by indictment at the circuit court.

Judge Olann Kelleher required to hear a summary of the allegations so that he could decide also on the issue of jurisdiction.

The judge said he required to have further medical evidence on the alleged injuries in order to decide on jurisdiction and he adjourned the matter until October 11 for that purpose.

Sgt. Lyons said gardaí responded to a call to Patrick Street in the early hours of January 22 and they met the injured party bleeding heavily from a number of cuts to the side of his head and face.

“The injured party had been standing on the side of the street talking to two ladies when the defendant, in an unprovoked attack, allegedly assaulted him by smashing a pint glass across his face.

“He had to get a total of nine stitches at four places on his face. There is a medical report where it is stated that he will have permanent scarring to his face. The parties were not known to each other” Sgt. Lyons said.

The injuries were described as constituting harm, in the legal sense in respect of the charge.

Judge Kelleher will give his decision in October on whether it is a suitable case for the district court or would have to be dealt with in the circuit court.