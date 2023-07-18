'Inhuman conditions': St Finbarr's Road residents want Cork city chief executive to visit their homes

Residents say many of their homes are damp and full of mould, with many of the exterior walls showing extreme cracks indicative of subsidence, while balconies appear to be crumbling, with lumps of concrete falling off to expose rusted wire frameworks beneath.
Of the 24 flats on St Finbarr’s Rd, the majority are local authority properties, five of which are currently empty, and the gardens of several of those unoccupied properties are filled with rubbish and mattresses and are overgrown.
Residents say there have been numerous incidents of rodent infestation in the flats, and they say the overgrown gardens are “overrun” with rats.
The St Finbarr’s Rd flats are next to the Noonan’s Road complex, where poor housing conditions have been highlighted byin the past fortnight.
It is understood that members of the council’s executive are planning visits to both properties in the coming weeks.