Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 17:22

Cork man facing 196 charges of theft from former employer 

Alan Mitchell, of 15 Fairhill Drive, Cork, was charged by Detective Garda Alan Johnson at Cork District Court.
Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 23.

Liam Heylin

A 40-year-old man facing 196 charges of theft from his former employer at a motor factors amounting to €12,500 signed a plea of guilty to 14 sample charges on July 12 and he will be sentenced in October.

Eugene Murphy solicitor indicated that the accused was prepared to sign pleas of guilty to the sample charges.

The thefts occurred between August 2018 and May 2022 at City View Wheels, motor factors, Nicholas Well Lane, Cork, and each charge refers to stealing cash in card refund transactions to his employer.

cork courtcork crime
