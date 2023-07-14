Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 11:41

Cork professor awarded €2.5m for major study on international migration

The European Research Council (ERC) Advanced Grant is awarded to established research leaders to lead cutting-edge research.
Cork professor awarded €2.5m for major study on international migration

University College Cork (UCC) Professor Adrian Favell.

Echo reporter

UNIVERSITY College Cork (UCC) Professor Adrian Favell has been awarded €2.5 million by the European Research Council to lead a major new study on international migration.

The European Research Council (ERC) Advanced Grant is awarded to established research leaders to lead cutting-edge research.

Professor Favell, founding director of UCC’s Radical Humanities Laboratory and a leading figure in international migration studies, has received funding for a five-year project entitled MIGMOBS - The Orders and Borders of Global Inequality: Migration and Mobilities in Late Capitalism.

The MIGMOBS project is a global study of international migration and mobility categories and how these have changed over the fifty-year period of neoliberalism 1970-2020. It will explore how these changes in the governance of international population movements during a period of globalisation have affected the comings and goings of people across borders.

MIGMOBS will explore how selectivity and categorisation in migration and mobilities relates to shifting global inequalities and hierarchies of power, measured by the different access enabled by passports internationally. It will also consider how the covid-19 pandemic may have affected this.

The project will establish a partnership with four institutions: the European University Institute, in Florence, which will host the Global Mobilities Project database at the heart of the project; the University of Leeds; Waseda University in Tokyo; and the Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Professor Favell said: “It is a huge and ambitious project on the root of global inequalities: on the neo-colonial relations implied in a world of hyper-selective borders which dictate who can be mobile, who is excluded, and who gets left behind. As the first major project to be brought into the Radical Humanities Laboratory, I hope MIGMOBS will help us establish the lab as a dynamic space for critical and transformative research on key interdisciplinary topics in the humanities and social sciences."

Dr James Kapaló, vice head of College for Research and Innovation in the College of Arts, Celtic Studies and Social Sciences at UCC, said: “Professor Adrian Favell and the MIGMOBS project are at the forefront of interdisciplinary thinking on how to meet one of the most pressing of global challenges. 

"This project places UCC’s Radical Humanities Laboratory at the heart of international research on migration and inequalities that are all too visible in the contemporary world. 

"The project, which combines comparative, historical and ethnographic methodologies, is a perfect illustration of the vital contribution that humanities and social sciences are making in our rapidly changing world.” 

Professor John Cryan, UCC vice president for Research and Innovation added: “Congratulations to Adrian on securing a highly competitive and prestigious ERC Award. The Radical Humanities Laboratory is an important component of UCC Futures – Future Humanities and it is fitting that this project will be the first large scale study hosted at this research facility. UCC has an established research focus on migration and integration studies through ISS21, and I look forward to hearing about the impactful outcomes from this research study in international migration and mobility.” 

MIGMOBS will be the first large scale project to be hosted by the Radical Humanities Laboratory, located at the CACSSS Wandesford Quay Research Facility in Cork city centre. The Laboratory was set up as a flagship initiative of the UCC Futures programme, bringing together twelve new interdisciplinary researchers to work in the fields of interdisciplinary humanities at UCC.

Read More

Watch: High performance gym opens at UCC Mardyke

More in this section

LATEST: Macroom bypass eastbound lanes reopen following single vehicle collision  LATEST: Macroom bypass eastbound lanes reopen following single vehicle collision 
gavel Two Dubliners accused of having a stash of heroin at Kent railway station 
Man accused of threatening Brown Thomas staff with neck of broken bottle  Man accused of threatening Brown Thomas staff with neck of broken bottle 
gavel

Cork man remanded in custody on charge of having €49,000 in cash from the proceeds of crime 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more