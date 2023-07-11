High performance gym opens at UCC Mardyke

UNIVERSITY College Cork has officially opened its new €3m Mardyke Arena elite athlete/team high performance strength and conditioning gym.

It was designed by O’Connell Mahon Architects Cork and built by Summerhill Construction.

The official opening was performed by UCC president Professor John O’Halloran and Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

Prof O’Halloran said: “This new elite athlete and team strength and conditioning gym, together with the existing world-class facilities at the Mardyke Arena UCC, will enable the university student athletes and teams excel in their chosen sport, in addition to excelling academically.”

The new Mardyke Arena UCC elite athlete team high performance gym which was officially opened in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Facilities of major sporting institutions including the IRFU, Arsenal FC, and British Swimming were used as site references for the 420sq m facility.

Mr McGrath added: “The new space will inspire and nurture today’s and future generations of aspiring athletes and teams to push the boundaries and achieve greatness.”

John Mullins, chairman of the board of directors of Mardyke Leisure, said: “This new state-of-the-art, world-class facility will not only provide huge opportunities for the university’s talented elite athletes and teams, but also significant opportunities for Cork and Munster elite athletes and teams to achieve greatness in the years ahead.”

Lizzie Lee, Olympian, (left) and Lauren McCourt, national under 23 400m champion, at the official opening of the new Mardyke Arena UCC elite athlete team high performance gym in Cork.

Irish Olympian and past UCC student Lizzie Lee said the new facility is perfect for group sessions.

“I have been a member of the Mardyke for years and years, and having a squad gym like that where you can feel part of a team, there’s set time for group sessions for clubs, along with the professionalism,” she said.

The new Mardyke Arena UCC elite athlete team high performance gym which was officially opened in Cork .

Karate athlete and UCC Sports Scholarship recipient Ayla O’Sullivan said: “It is great that the college are really investing in smaller sports.

“Karate is one of the quieter sports and it’s great that we are supported as well.”

National U23 400m champion and UCC Sports Scholarship recipient Lauren McCourt added: “It is absolutely brilliant because everything is on-site.”