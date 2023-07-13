Cork man accused of having heroin for sale or supply remanded in custody

A 38-year-old man accused of having heroin for sale or supply at Prosperity Square in Cork was remanded in custody until July 24.

Shane Morrissey of Townsend Place, Greenmount, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

He is charged with possession of diamorphine (heroin) and having the drugs for sale or supply at Prosperity Square, off Barrack Street, Cork, on February 5, 2023.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody to allow time for DPP directions.