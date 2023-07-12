Ongoing work to establish best procedure to deal with protestors harassing library workers in Cork city

Cork city librarian David O’Brien joined a meeting of Cork City Council this week in the wake of an ongoing series of incidents involving far-right protesters objecting to the availability of what they term “pornographic” books related to LGBTQ+ matters.
During those incidents, library staff have been filmed against their wishes and, according to Fórsa trade union, have been called “groomers” and “paedophiles”.
At the council meeting, Mr O’Brien said from the outset of these incidents, he contacted various people locally and nationally seeking advice on how best to respond. He said there have been ongoing discussions with senior management in city council.
“We have been working on it, we are working on it… there is a process being put in place where we will have a procedure that goes with that,” he said.
“A feeling that I was worthless, something that I wouldn’t wish on anybody in our city or country.