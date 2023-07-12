Ongoing work to establish best procedure to deal with protestors harassing library workers in Cork city

The head of Cork city’s public libraries has asserted that the security of library staff is “paramount” and that work is ongoing to establish a procedure on how best to deal with protestors who have been harassing workers.

Cork city librarian David O’Brien joined a meeting of Cork City Council this week in the wake of an ongoing series of incidents involving far-right protesters objecting to the availability of what they term “pornographic” books related to LGBTQ+ matters.

During those incidents, library staff have been filmed against their wishes and, according to Fórsa trade union, have been called “groomers” and “paedophiles”.

At the council meeting, Mr O’Brien said from the outset of these incidents, he contacted various people locally and nationally seeking advice on how best to respond. He said there have been ongoing discussions with senior management in city council.

“We have been working on it, we are working on it… there is a process being put in place where we will have a procedure that goes with that,” he said.

Mr O’Brien stated that several risk assessments have been carried out.

“One of those risk assessments resulted in the library being closed in March when there was a right-wing and left-wing pro and anti march outside the door where there were lines of gardaí — who have been very good to us on a local basis, who kept the crowd apart — and we made a decision, for the first time in 130 years, to actually close the doors,” he said, stressing that the safety of library staff is “paramount”.

Mr O’Brien was speaking following a suspension of standing orders proposed by Labour Party councillor John Maher to discuss a joint motion he tabled with Green Party councillor Colette Finn.

The motion called on the council to reaffirm its ongoing support and solidarity with the LGBT+ community in Cork city and with all workers who have endured bullying and harassment from a “vocal minority”.

“It is imperative that we promote human rights for all.

“We reiterate our city is open to all, inclusive and proud of the work we have achieved, but are mindful of the challenge ahead of creating a safe and welcoming city for all and that this council does not recognise vigilantism and supports the valuable and brave work of An Garda Síochána as the only legitimate police force in this city and in this State,” the motion stated.

In the council chamber, Mr Maher delivered a passionate speech in which he drew from his own experience as coming out as a gay man in recent years.

“I can only share my experience: 34 years of age, scared to tell the best friends and family you could ask for that you were gay.

“A feeling that I was worthless, something that I wouldn’t wish on anybody in our city or country.

“Why? Some of you might ask. Despite Cork city’s best efforts, members of the community are called ‘groomers’, ‘pedophiles’, ‘disgusting’, ‘bad examples’,” he said.

He quoted former American politician and gay rights activist Harvey Milk and called for the council to become “stronger” LGBT+ allies.

“It’s up to us as Cork City Council to give hope to our workers by making safer working environments. Let’s give hope to the LGBT+ community by becoming stronger allies, provide funding for pride events and give hope to other LGBT+ organisations by reaching out to them. It’s up to us. We’ve got to give the people hope,” he said.

The motion was unanimously supported by councillors.

There were several calls for Cork City Council and the gardaí to provide improved protections for library staff including from Independent councillor Mick Finn.

“Libraries are supposed to be safe havens of learning for young people and people of all ages and if they’re not, we, as the operators of the libraries, need to see what we can do,” he said.

Similar comments were made by Green Party councillor Colette Finn.

“I want An Garda Síochána to follow through on our laws, that it is not acceptable to be intimidatory and aggressive to people going to work,” she said.