‘I decided to go out on a high,’ says Cork councillor retiring after 32 years

FINE Gael councillor Derry Canty has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to Cork City Council at next year’s local elections.

The long-serving councillor said he had told Fine Gael HQ about his retirement plans well before its recent selection convention which was held at Cork International Hotel.

“I let the party know well in advance that I was stepping down,” he said.

“I had spoken to Fine Gael HQ to let them know. Everything was grand, and they thanked me. I will keep going until next June.

“I have 28 years served in the county council and four years in the city council. It has been a fantastic experience.”

Mr Canty was initially elected to Cork County Council back in 1991 as a member of the Progressive Democrats. He said he has no regrets over his move to Fine Gael.

“I was the first officially elected PD to Cork County Council in 1991,” he said.

“I had great colleagues in the PDs such as Pearse Wyse and Máirín Quill in Cork. I got on grand with Dessie O’Malley. Things started to fray at the edges with Mary Harney. I knew it was time to leave and I joined Fine Gael.

“I was in the council for a long time and the doorbell rang one night and Hugh Coveney, John Cal McCarthy, and a few of them from Cork County Council wanted to know if I would join Fine Gael.

“It was a good decision. I loved it and I got on great.”

During his political career, Mr Canty has overseen dramatic changes in Ballincollig, which he said greatly pleases him.

“We all work hard for our areas and I get on well with all other politicians,” he said.

“It was great to work with all the businesses in Ballincollig and to achieve all that we did.

“I have seen Ballincollig grow from what it was. It was only a satellite town when I got elected.

“I am glad to have helped with the Regional Park and getting houses for people in Ballincollig.”

Mr Canty, who served as county mayor in 2009 and joined Cork City Council in 2019 after the boundary changed, said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family after he completes his term next June.

“You come to a time when you have to stop,” he said.

“I had a nomination to stand again, but after sitting down with my family, I decided to go out on a high. I look back at what I have achieved in both councils with pride, having worked with all the community.

“I love going to West Cork and going to GAA matches. My wife and I, at this juncture, will enjoy it.

“City Hall won’t get away from me. I will still be keeping an eye on politics.”