Cork InsureTech firm announces 30 new tech jobs

THIRTY new tech jobs will be created by Cork-based company Blink Parametric before the end of 2025.

Blink Parametric is a multi-award-winning global InsurTech that transforms its clients’ traditional insurance offerings into superior service experiences with simple and transparent parametric products.

The plans to effectively double its workforce in Cork by the end of 2025 were announced at the opening of the company’s offices in City Quarter on Monday.

The expansion will be across all technical roles including presales, full stack developers, QA, and data analytics with opportunities across multiple levels ranging from experienced hires to graduates, the majority of which will be based in their new Cork-based, City Quarter office location.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath welcomed the announcement.

“It further demonstrates the strength of Cork’s tech sector power base and its increasingly global reach,” Mr McGrath said.

“This investment in people, infrastructure and R&D will serve Ireland’s economy, provide skills and opportunity for our graduates, and add to our outstanding reputation for excellence in technology.”

Blink Parametric chief executive Sid Mouncey acknowledged the Blink Parametric evolution from a high potential start-up founded in Cork in 2016 to a thriving technology partner serving the global insurance industry today.

“From this Cork hub, we leverage large scale data sets to create solutions that appear simple and intuitive to insurers and their customers,” Mr Mouncey said.

“We deliver real-time insurance assistance solutions to automate insurance claims and payments, used worldwide every hour of every day.”