Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 17:11

Cork InsureTech firm announces 30 new tech jobs

The plans to effectively double its workforce in Cork by the end of 2025 were announced at the opening of the company’s offices in City Quarter
Cork InsureTech firm announces 30 new tech jobs

JOBS, GENERIC, STOCK, AD,

John Bohane

THIRTY new tech jobs will be created by Cork-based company Blink Parametric before the end of 2025.

Blink Parametric is a multi-award-winning global InsurTech that transforms its clients’ traditional insurance offerings into superior service experiences with simple and transparent parametric products.

The plans to effectively double its workforce in Cork by the end of 2025 were announced at the opening of the company’s offices in City Quarter on Monday.

The expansion will be across all technical roles including presales, full stack developers, QA, and data analytics with opportunities across multiple levels ranging from experienced hires to graduates, the majority of which will be based in their new Cork-based, City Quarter office location.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath welcomed the announcement.

“It further demonstrates the strength of Cork’s tech sector power base and its increasingly global reach,” Mr McGrath said.

“This investment in people, infrastructure and R&D will serve Ireland’s economy, provide skills and opportunity for our graduates, and add to our outstanding reputation for excellence in technology.”

Blink Parametric chief executive Sid Mouncey acknowledged the Blink Parametric evolution from a high potential start-up founded in Cork in 2016 to a thriving technology partner serving the global insurance industry today.

“From this Cork hub, we leverage large scale data sets to create solutions that appear simple and intuitive to insurers and their customers,” Mr Mouncey said.

“We deliver real-time insurance assistance solutions to automate insurance claims and payments, used worldwide every hour of every day.”

Read More

LATEST: No connection between RTÉ scandal and decision to leave Late Late Show, says Ryan Tubridy

More in this section

RTE pay revelations Cork PAC member: Ryan Tubridy should 'pay back' RTÉ additional payments
Water disruptions likely to southside Cork areas Water disruptions likely to southside Cork areas
East Cork boil water notice lifted; public warned of possible recurrence East Cork boil water notice lifted; public warned of possible recurrence
cork jobs
RTE pay revelations

LATEST: No connection between RTÉ scandal and decision to leave Late Late Show, says Ryan Tubridy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more