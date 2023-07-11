LATEST: Ryan Tubridy apologises to colleagues at RTÉ

LATEST:

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy has apologised to his colleagues at RTÉ and thanked people across the country for their support in his opening address to the Public Accounts Committee at the Dail.

He said he understood the anger among his colleagues at claims by RTÉ he had been paid more than was publicly declared.

“I understand that and we’re going to deal with all of that in the next few hours, and indeed the next six hours, or more – we’ll stay for as long as it takes,” Mr Tubridy told TDs.

“I’m very sorry for those whose lives have been made difficult with an incessant dripping of new revelations. I’m thinking particularly, my radio show colleagues and friends, that they’ve had to be put through all of this for reasons not of their own making.

“I’d like to thank the many people from across the country who have taken time to stop me on the street, decent Irish citizens, taking my shoulder or my elbow in their hands and saying ‘you’ll get through this’.

“I have nearly a foot off the ground high of cards and letters from people who’ve written to ‘Ryan Tubridy, Dublin’.”

EARLIER:

Ryan Tubridy has been made the “poster boy” for the undeclared payments scandal at RTÉ, his agent will tell a Dail committee later on Tuesday.

Noel Kelly will say: “For the past number of years, Ryan has continued to perform at the highest level; working with colleagues and leading shows which bring in tens of millions (of euros) in commercial (activities) and raise tens of millions for charities through the Toy Show Appels and through Covid appeals, and so on.

“We have heard a lot about RTÉ’s public service ethos but let’s call a spade a spade. RTÉ is a hybrid organisation.

“Its commercial activities are key to keeping the station afloat, maintaining jobs and creating content.

“Ryan has been a huge driver of RTÉ’s successful commercial activities for the past 14 years.

“Ryan and I have attracted a horrendous amount of criticism and abuse in the past few weeks because he is such a high-profile and successful figure in Ireland, and he has been made the poster boy for this scandal.

“That is undeserved.”