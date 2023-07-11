Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 11:49

LATEST: Ryan Tubridy apologises to colleagues at RTÉ

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy has arrived at Leinster House ahead of an appearance before the Public Accounts Committee at 11am
LATEST: Ryan Tubridy apologises to colleagues at RTÉ

RTE Radio Presenter Ryan Tubridy arriving at the Dail (Leinster House) with his agent Noel Kelly to giving evidence at today's Public Accounts committee in the morning and the media Committee in the afternoon in relation to his pay issues. Photo: oireachtas.ie

PA Reporters

LATEST:

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy has apologised to his colleagues at RTÉ and thanked people across the country for their support in his opening address to the Public Accounts Committee at the Dail.

He said he understood the anger among his colleagues at claims by RTÉ he had been paid more than was publicly declared.

“I understand that and we’re going to deal with all of that in the next few hours, and indeed the next six hours, or more – we’ll stay for as long as it takes,” Mr Tubridy told TDs.

“I’m very sorry for those whose lives have been made difficult with an incessant dripping of new revelations. I’m thinking particularly, my radio show colleagues and friends, that they’ve had to be put through all of this for reasons not of their own making.

“I’d like to thank the many people from across the country who have taken time to stop me on the street, decent Irish citizens, taking my shoulder or my elbow in their hands and saying ‘you’ll get through this’.

“I have nearly a foot off the ground high of cards and letters from people who’ve written to ‘Ryan Tubridy, Dublin’.”

EARLIER: 

Ryan Tubridy has been made the “poster boy” for the undeclared payments scandal at RTÉ, his agent will tell a Dail committee later on Tuesday.

Noel Kelly will say: “For the past number of years, Ryan has continued to perform at the highest level; working with colleagues and leading shows which bring in tens of millions (of euros) in commercial (activities) and raise tens of millions for charities through the Toy Show Appels and through Covid appeals, and so on.

“We have heard a lot about RTÉ’s public service ethos but let’s call a spade a spade. RTÉ is a hybrid organisation.

Ryan Tubridy arriving at Leinster House this morning to face in-depth questions from PAC on RTÉ payments and contract details.
Ryan Tubridy arriving at Leinster House this morning to face in-depth questions from PAC on RTÉ payments and contract details.

“Its commercial activities are key to keeping the station afloat, maintaining jobs and creating content.

“Ryan has been a huge driver of RTÉ’s successful commercial activities for the past 14 years.

“Ryan and I have attracted a horrendous amount of criticism and abuse in the past few weeks because he is such a high-profile and successful figure in Ireland, and he has been made the poster boy for this scandal.

“That is undeserved.”

More in this section

Water disruptions likely to southside Cork areas Water disruptions likely to southside Cork areas
East Cork boil water notice lifted; public warned of possible recurrence East Cork boil water notice lifted; public warned of possible recurrence
Major traffic delays in Cork City this evening Major traffic delays in Cork City this evening
RTE pay revelations

Cork PAC member: Ryan Tubridy should 'pay back' RTÉ additional payments

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more