Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Lack of Cork road progress ‘crazy’

The issue was raised at yesterday’s full council meeting by Fine Gael councillor Michael Hegarty, who claimed Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is “abusing” his power. 
CORK County Council has agreed to write to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and the two Cork ministers, Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney, about the stalling of development on the N25 and the Mallow Relief Road. Pictured is Cork County Hall and the River Lee. Picture Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

CORK County Council has agreed to write to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and the two Cork ministers, Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney, about the stalling of development on the N25 and the Mallow Relief Road.

The issue was raised at yesterday’s full council meeting by Fine Gael councillor Michael Hegarty, who claimed Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is “abusing” his power. 

“I would like to highlight a very serious concern, which is the recent announcement by Minister Eamon Ryan to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) chief executive Peter Walsh of the deferral of 10 major projects throughout the country. 

"While money has been allocated to them, it is only for planning and design. They cannot proceed to construction. The minister is using his power under Section 24 of the Roads Act, which I would say he is abusing his power. It allows him to give out road funding subject to such conditions as he sees fit,” he said.

“I would seriously ask my colleagues in Government, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, to rethink their strategy of staying in Government under this minister and alongside the Green Party. It is crazy what is happening.

“The minority group in Government is the tail wagging the dog. We should write to An Taoiseach, An Tánaiste, and the two Cork ministers, stating that if we don’t get a successful outcome on this, they should seriously consider their position in Government going forward,” he added.

His party colleague, Susan McCarthy, seconded the proposal. 

“Minister Ryan has gone against the recommendations of people within TII, the chief executive, and the director of roads in this council.”

cork county councilcork roads
<p>The new road leading into the Jack Lynch Tunnel heading from the east on the Dunkettle interchange road which opened over the weekend. Picture; Eddie O'Hare</p>

