Major traffic delays in Cork City this evening

TRAFFIC is currently very heavy in parts of Cork City with major delays in particular being experienced at the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Commuters are facing very lengthy delays with traffic very extensive at the moment by the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs heading towards the Jack Lynch Tunnel with reports of traffic backed up all the way to the hotel.

The major traffic congestion this evening comes after extra measures were put in place to ensure the safety of motorists earlier this morning as the team behind the Dunkettle Interchange project faces one of their biggest challenges to date.

While yesterday saw the opening of six new link roads, courtesy of a €215m Dunkettle Interchange overhaul, engineers stressed that today would serve as the real test of endurance.

A total of six new link roads made possible by the €215m overhaul were opened to traffic with the remaining sets of traffic lights switched off in the early hours of yesterday morning. Up to 110,000 vehicles pass through the junction on a daily basis.

The roads opened just within hours of each other including a new free-flow link for motorists on the N40 South Ring Rd. This will see around 6000 vehicles travel through the tunnel northbound to head for Cork City on a daily basis.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) Senior Engineering Inspector Jim McCarthy said there will be a ‘settling' in period.

“Inevitably there will be a settling-in period as people get used to the layout. However, the project team will be monitoring traffic with traffic cameras as well as people on site to keep an eye on the new routes”.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and added:

“We’ll be ready to intervene and come to the assistance of anybody who needs any help."

"If breakdowns or incidences occur tow trucks will be available. The aim is to get to people as quickly as possible if there are any incidents.

"If any issues come to light in the initial days, we can make the tweaks that are required as early and quickly as possible."