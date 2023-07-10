Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 14:57

Cork native climbs Kilimanjaro to raise fund fo charity

Eleanor climbed Africa’s highest mountain as part of a climbing group in memory of her husband’s grandmother, Gretta
Eleanor Siochrú on Top of Kilimanjaro.

Martin Mongan

ELEANOR Siochrú, originally from Ballydaly raised over €3000 by climbing Kilimanjaro for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI). 

Eleanor now lives in Kerry and climbed Africa’s highest mountain as part of a climbing group in memory of her husband’s grandmother, Gretta.

 “It was an honour to take on the challenge in memory of someone who made such an impact on our family. I want to thank everyone who donated to me, in support of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. It brings me great joy to raise funds for people living with dementia in Kerry”. 

The ASI will honour Ms Siochrú with a cheque presentation at The Rosemary Day Care Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee, on July 13 at 4.30 pm.

An estimated 7,509 people live with dementia in Cork, and 64,000 people live with Dementia in Ireland which will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045.

The ASI also hosts its Annual Alzheimer’s Memory Walk on Sunday, September 24, nationwide.

Please see memorywalk.ie for more information.

