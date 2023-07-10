New RTÉ director-general 'appalled' by recent events as executive board is stood down

Kevin Bakhurst, the new director-general of RTÉ, has announced the Irish national broadcaster’s executive board is being stood down following a controversy over undeclared payments.

In an email to staff, Mr Bakhurst said: “I am standing down the executive board today.

“It will be replaced with a temporary interim leadership team to continue running the organisation.

“In due course, there will be a new permanent leadership team.

“I want to underline that RTÉ, under my leadership and that of the re-constituted interim leadership team, will be an organisation dedicated to working closely with you, to listening, to being open and transparent, to strictly adhering to revised and rigorous governance processes and procedures, to being accountable and to delivering a public service to be proud of.

“This will take time, but it will happen.”

He said he was “appalled” by recent events at RTÉ.

In his email to staff, the new director-general said: “Like you, I have been appalled by recent events and the impact it has had on the public perception of RTÉ, the impact on the trust the public places in us, and the impact it has had on you all.

“I look forward to working with Siun Ni Raghallaigh and the RTÉ board as we collectively set out to rebuild trust in RTÉ, inside and outside, starting from today.

“I know that all of you are deeply upset and angry.

“RTÉ is full of talented and hard-working people who remain committed to delivering a vital public service to our audiences, and you have been let down by RTÉ management.

“I have heard many of your concerns already and I will continue to listen to what you have to say.”

CHANGE

As well as the replacement of the senior leadership team, Mr Bakhurst announced three further measures on his first morning on the job as director-general of RTÉ.

“Change will be essential if we are to rebuild trust in public service broadcasting in Ireland and in RTÉ,” he said.

In respect of finances, Mr Bakhurst has announced that all significant decisions will now have to be agreed by the whole leadership team, with a record of discussions leading to the decisions being compiled.

“There can be no repeat of the siloed and, at times, secretive decision-making that have been at the root of the shameful events of the past weeks. As custodians of public money, our financial integrity must be on a par with our editorial integrity,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said he was also expediting the establishment of a register of interests for staff and contractors. In this regard, RTÉ managers will also be asked to provide clarity on any potential breaches of journalism or content guidelines.

The new director general said he would also oversee a “culture change” at the broadcaster. He said he was initiating a review of roles, grades, pay and gender equality. He also pledged to improve communications with staff and enhance their input in decision-making.