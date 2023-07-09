Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 17:30

RTÉ director of strategy resigns with immediate effect

It was announced this afternoon
RTÉ director of strategy resigns with immediate effect

RTÉ has confirmed that Rory Coveney will step down from his role as RTÉ’s Director of Strategy with immediate effect. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

RTÉ has confirmed that Rory Coveney will step down from his role as RTÉ’s Director of Strategy with immediate effect.

In a statement issued to media on Sunday afternoon Mr Coveney said: “I met with Kevin over the past few days and told him I believed the tough job ahead of him would be made somewhat easier if he had a fresh lead team. 

"I’ve tendered my resignation immediately to give him the space to do that. 

"Having worked with Kevin before, I’ve absolute faith in him. He’s the right person to rebuild the national broadcaster. I wish him the very best.” 

Kevin Bakhurst, Director-General, RTÉ, said: “I want to express my sincere thanks to Rory for his significant contribution to public service media during his time in RTÉ. As Strategic Adviser to the Director General, and latterly as Director of Strategy, Rory steered the organisation through a period of unprecedented change in media, while overseeing RTÉ’s complex strategy and public affairs units. 

"His diligence, energy and insight were hugely appreciated by many across the organisation. 

"I wish him the very best for the future.” 

Mr Coveney has been with RTÉ since 2007 in a variety of roles. Prior to joining RTÉ, he worked for Irish Aid in the Department of Foreign Affairs. He is a graduate of UCC where he gained a BA in history. He also holds an MA in Interactive Media from TU Dublin.

More in this section

Garda verbally abused at Cork city shopping centre  Garda verbally abused at Cork city shopping centre 
Garda stock No injuries and traffic returning to normal after vehicle on fire near Jack Lynch Tunnel 
wooden judge on book on the desk Fine for woman who shouted abuse at a neighbour during incident in Cork city suburb 
<p>Last October, plans for almost 200 new homes in Cloghroe, about 4km from Tower and 7.5km from Blarney, were given the green light by An Bord Pleanála (ABP) after Cloghroe Development Ltd, which is part of Cork and London-based Bmor Developments Ltd, lodged a strategic housing development (SHD) application for a mixed-use development that February.</p>

Planning for 200 homes in Cork could be quashed due to legal challenge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more