RTÉ director of strategy resigns with immediate effect

RTÉ has confirmed that Rory Coveney will step down from his role as RTÉ’s Director of Strategy with immediate effect.

In a statement issued to media on Sunday afternoon Mr Coveney said: “I met with Kevin over the past few days and told him I believed the tough job ahead of him would be made somewhat easier if he had a fresh lead team.

"I’ve tendered my resignation immediately to give him the space to do that.

"Having worked with Kevin before, I’ve absolute faith in him. He’s the right person to rebuild the national broadcaster. I wish him the very best.”

Kevin Bakhurst, Director-General, RTÉ, said: “I want to express my sincere thanks to Rory for his significant contribution to public service media during his time in RTÉ. As Strategic Adviser to the Director General, and latterly as Director of Strategy, Rory steered the organisation through a period of unprecedented change in media, while overseeing RTÉ’s complex strategy and public affairs units.

"His diligence, energy and insight were hugely appreciated by many across the organisation.

"I wish him the very best for the future.”

Mr Coveney has been with RTÉ since 2007 in a variety of roles. Prior to joining RTÉ, he worked for Irish Aid in the Department of Foreign Affairs. He is a graduate of UCC where he gained a BA in history. He also holds an MA in Interactive Media from TU Dublin.