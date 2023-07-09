PICS: Songs and smiles at Scoil Éanna celebration 

A Cork city primary school recently held a celebratory event to bring their school community all together and to mark the end of the academic school year.

Scoil Éanna, a special needs school in Montenotte, held the event to celebrate the milestones achieved throughout the year.

Members of the Làmh Choir performing.

Elaine Angland who is the school principal said the event was a celebration in promoting wellbeing in the school.

“It was a celebration of all that we have done over the last year to promote wellbeing. We had family members, friends, and the wider community represented at the celebrations.

"It was a culmination of the work of our partnership school team which is a group of teachers, SNAs, parents and people from the wider community.

"They have four initiatives each year to improve the life of the students. They organised weekly walks for each class. It is all about education and developing education,” she said.

The celebratory event included a walk, an activity session with a PE instructor, a disco, a barbecue, and lots of ice-cream. Ms Angland said it was a big success.

“We did a little walk around the school, then we had a lovely activity session with our PE instructor. Our choir sang and we had a disco and a barbecue.

Maria Doyle Kennedy, with Junior Infant boys blocking their ears when the piper started playing, ahead of the school summer walk.

"Maria Doyle Kennedy the well-known singer and actress also came which was lovely. She has a grá for children with special needs.

"We had a bouncy castle, and an ice cream van was also in attendance which proved very popular.

“We also had treats such as popcorn, candy floss and cakes from the parents association. The day was a big success. Representatives from CAMHS (Child Adolescent Mental Health Services) and members of An Garda Síochána were there along with people from Progressing Disability Services,” she added.

Junior Infants Teacher, Sharon Maguire with Maria Doyle Kennedy and Kieran Kennedy, with Junior Infant boys on the school summer walk.

Ms Angland said the event was also held to bring the school community closer together.

“Because our children are bused in from all different areas of the county and the city, our parents never get the opportunity to chat at the gates. The walks and the celebratory event were all about bringing that community together. We all ate outside and had great fun. It was a lovely celebration. It was all about the kids and that is what we are all about. We have a lovely school community.”

Scoil Éanna

Scoil Éanna was established in 1959 and caters for over 70 students. Ms Angland said it is a very special school.

“We want the children happy when they walk through the door, and we want them to be happy when they go home. We do that through the support of the parents and with the parents. We are an educational setting, but we do it in a holistic way. We look at what they are good at, and we develop their skills that way.

Rugby player Gerry Hurley leads the music exercises during the celebrations.

"It is always about the children. It is a very special school.”

The primary school principal paid tribute to all the staff members for their support.

“This has been the best year I have put down as principal because of the amazing team. They are the best group of individuals you could hope for. The children are so lucky to have them. We have great facilities such as relaxation rooms, soft playrooms, and a fantastic hall. We are doing the Summer Programme for the first time ever this year. We are starting small and if it is a success, we will go bigger next year.”