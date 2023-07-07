Hundreds turn out in support of Cork City library workers

As many as 500 people marched from Cork Central Library on the Grand Parade to City Hall on Friday lunchtime in a show of support for library staff who have, in recent months, been subjected to harassment and intimidation.

The rally, which was organised by Fórsa, the union representing the majority of civil and public servants, came in the wake of an ongoing series of incidents involving protesters objecting to the availability of what they term “pornographic” books related to LGBTQ+ matters.

Many of the incidents have been streamed on social media, with staff subjected to “paedophile” slurs, and in one incident which occurred in early March, a copy of Juno Dawson’s This Book is Gay was ripped in half by a protester.

Outside the closed doors of the library on Friday afternoon, seven people held up a banner saying “There are only two genders”, and they were supported by a handful of people chanting “protect childhood”. Above the library, the pride flag flew.

An unofficial garda estimate put the number of people at the Fórsa rally at approximately 500.

It was a day, perhaps, of resonances, and on Anglesea Street, beside City Hall’s civic buildings, Cllr Dan Boyle of the Green Party noted that the rally was gathered by the site of Cork’s Carnegie Library, burnt to the ground by marauding British forces in December 1920.

“A century on, we’re still fighting a battle with people being what they should and should not read, and it’s very important that we defend our libraries and those who work in them,” Mr Boyle said.

Across from the sign declaring Cork a rainbow city, the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Fine Gael’s Senator Jerry Buttimer, one of the first openly gay people elected to Dáil Éireann, pointed out that it was the 30th anniversary of 7 July 1993, when the then-president, Mary Robinson, signed the bill decriminalising homosexuality in Ireland.

“It is a very important anniversary and it is imperative that the gains we have made are not repealed,” Mr Buttimer said.

“We live in a republic, in a democracy, where opposing views can be heard and held, and we have the right to assemble and to protest, but today is an important day to stand with our library staff who shouldn’t have to tolerate abuse and intolerance in their workplace.”

'SAFE SPACE FOR ALL'

Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, said libraries should be safe spaces for all, and workers should be able to do their jobs safely and without fear of intimidation.

“I think the library staff are brilliant, I think they do a really important job, and they must be protected, and there are communities around Cork who would love to have a library,” Mr Gould said.

The FÓRSA solidarity rally in support of Cork City Library staff after making its way to Cork City Hall from Grand Parade.

Mick Barry, Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central, said it had been heartening to see such a great turnout to support library staff.

Fórsa head of Local Authorities, Richy Carrothers, called for improved protections for library staff against harassment and intimidation by anti-LGBTQ+ protesters.

“Our message to Cork City Council is that you’re failing to provide a safe place for our members to work, you’re failing to provide a safe place for the people of this city to the library and go about their business,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s Cllr Kenneth Collins said it was very important that a message of support was given to library workers and LGBTQ+ people.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Mary Rose Desmond said it was very important that management back their workers, and she said she believed management wanted to ensure this happened.

“The reason that days like today are important is that we demonstrate that we are the many and there are these very, very small groups that are making a lot of noise that is not in any way reflective of any decent human beings, and we’re here as elected representatives to oppose that,” Cllr Desmond said.

The FÓRSA solidarity rally in support of Cork City Library staff after making its way to Cork City Hall from Grand Parade.

Cllr John Sheehan of Fianna Fáil said it was great to see people from across the community turning out to support library staff.

“All of us growing up have used the libraries and it’s very important that we keep those safe spaces open, and send a clear strong message of support to the library staff,” Dr Sheehan said.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Fergal Dennehy said the turnout was a clear repudiation of those who would try to bully and intimidate library staff and those who visit the library.

“Today is a clear message to those people that they’re not wanted,” he said.

Labour’s Cllr John Maher said the rally was a clear sign that the people of Cork stood with the library staff.

“This is the Cork that I know and represent, and the vast majority of the people of Cork are in solidarity with library staff and LGBTQ+ people,” he said.

Socialist Cllr Brian McCarthy said there had been almost no support for the counter demonstration, with hundreds supporting library workers and LGBTQ+ rights.

The FÓRSA solidarity rally in support of Cork City Library staff making its way to Cork City Hall.

Author and academic Piaras MacÉinrí noted “the tiny size” of the counter-demonstration outside the library.

“I’ve noticed as the months have gone on that fewer and fewer people are joining them, which I think is proof there isn’t a transition from social media onto the street, and that’s a huge relief,” he said.

Independent Cllr Ken O’Flynn said libraries were sanctuaries, and it was unfortunate that “a few individuals” were “attempting to spread fear within these welcoming spaces.

“They disrupt library events, harass staff, and vandalise books that represent LGBTQ+ identities,” Mr O’Flynn said. “Now, more than ever, we need to make Ireland a safer, more inclusive place for all.”