Local authorities still awaiting green light to use CCTV to tackle illegal dumping

The Government is yet to receive codes of practice that would allow local authorities to use CCTV and other technologies to detect and tackle illegal dumping, a year after an Act on the topic was brought into law.

The Circular Economy and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2022 provides for the GDPR-compliant use of a range of technologies, such as CCTV, for waste enforcement purposes to support efforts to tackle illegal dumping and littering, while protecting the privacy rights of citizens.

The act was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins last year, however, local authorities across Ireland are still waiting for the green light to use CCTV to tackle illegal dumping and littering.

This is because the Government is yet to receive codes of practice from the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) on the topic.

Until these codes of practice are examined and signed off on by the Government, CCTV cannot be used by local authorities to tackle these issues.

In a statement, the Local Government Management Agency said:

“Local authorities have sought to be in a position to make use of CCTV as an option in tackling illegal dumping and pollution for some time, and worked, through the County and City Management Association, with the Data Protection Commission and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications to progress this.

“The Circular Economy Act provides for the use of CCTV and other technologies to support waste management.

“Section 22 of the Act requires that in order to ensure a standard and compliant approach by the 31 local authorities, the LGMA develops codes of practice for approval by the Minister.

“A working group has been established and the codes of practice are well advanced and are now being legal [sic] reviewed.

“It is expected that draft codes will be prepared for consultation with the relevant bodies as required under the Act, once the legal review is complete.

“This consultation will inform a final draft, which will be submitted for approval by the Minister.”

Speaking to The Echo, Labour Local Area Rep Peter Horgan said:

“We need councils to adopt a war footing on this issue and not be beset by bureaucratic and legal roundabouts.

“We need a much faster approach by all councils on this, attacking illegal dumping,” he said.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said: “The LGMA are progressing this matter at a national level on behalf of all local authorities and Cork City Council is awaiting the outcome of same.”

A Cork County Council spokesperson stated that “the new powers are subject to development of a draft codes of practice and data protection impact assessments (DPIAs), which are being progressed by the LGMA on behalf of local authorities”.