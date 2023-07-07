Local authorities still awaiting green light to use CCTV to tackle illegal dumping

The Government is yet to receive codes of practice that would allow local authorities to use CCTV and other technologies to detect and tackle illegal dumping, a year after an Act on the topic was brought into law.
“Section 22 of the Act requires that in order to ensure a standard and compliant approach by the 31 local authorities, the LGMA develops codes of practice for approval by the Minister.
“It is expected that draft codes will be prepared for consultation with the relevant bodies as required under the Act, once the legal review is complete.
“This consultation will inform a final draft, which will be submitted for approval by the Minister.”