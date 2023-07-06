Jail for string of offences including shoplifting and begging

A MAN suffering from chronic destitution has been jailed for another four months for crimes committed while living on the streets.

Dylan Jackson, aged 24, of no fixed address, appeared at Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges of shoplifting and begging.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said of Dylan Jackson: “He has addiction, educational, and social problems. It is regrettable that he appears to have fallen through the net.

“He was homeless but was not accessing homeless services. He was in treatment for chronic substance abuse. Dealing with people over the years, he is in a chronic state of affairs.”

Sentencing the young man to four months’ imprisonment for the latest series of offences, the judge said: “Hopefully he might do better this time when he gets out.” The judge said he had a duty to the public in terms of the offences being committed by the accused.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis gave an outline of the offences committed by the accused, the most recent of which occurred on July 1. On that date he was begging on July 1 at Patrick St. On June 6, he was drunk and a danger at Kilmoney Rd, Carrigaline.

On May 24, he was in a similar condition at Grand Parade in Cork. On April 1, he stole two boxes of glasses valued €45 from Homesense, Grand Parade.

On March 16, he stole food valued €11 at SuperValu, Carrigaline. On March 10, at Paul St, Cork, he was found handling a stolen can of Red Bull from Tesco.

He was arrested for begging again back on February 24 on Oliver Plunkett St.

On January 27, he was drunk and a source of danger in the public office of the Bridewell Garda Station. And 10 days before that he had cocaine for his own use at Patrick St.