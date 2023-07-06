Call for new secondary school in East Cork to meet the growing demand

A Cork TD has called for the establishment of a new secondary school in East Cork to cater for the growing number of students in the region.

Fine Gael TD for Cork East David Stanton has called on the Minister for Education Norma Foley and her Department to investigate the need to establish another second-level school in the area to meet the growing demand.

Mr Stanton, who raised the issue in the Dáil earlier this week, said there are a number of students who currently have no second-level place for this September.

“Such uncertainty into the summer months can lead to considerable concern among parents and students alike,” he said.

Mr Stanton asked the Minister for Education to consider the establishment of an Educate Together second-level school in East Cork to meet the growing demand from local parents who wish their children to be educated in a non-denominational school.

“Given the numerous proposals to increase housing supply in the Midleton and Carrigtwohill areas, together with the fact that all local secondary schools have a large enrolment of students, I believe the Department of Education should now be planning the development of another second-level school to cater for what will undoubtedly be an increased demand for school places in the years ahead,” he added.

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Dara Calleary, who filled in for Ms Foley during Parliamentary Questions, informed Mr Stanton that Ms Foley is aware of pressures at post-primary level in East Cork.

“She is working to establish the true extent of capacity issues across the school planning area through ongoing discussions with the relevant school patrons and authorities.

“Officials from the Department will be addressing the issue with each of the patrons this week with a view to working a workable solution to ensure no student is without a place for September 2023.”

In relation to a proposed new secondary school for the region, Mr Calleary said several building projects in the region are already progressing.

“These include a project at Carrigtwohill Community College to deliver a new, modern 1,000-pupil permanent school building and this project is currently on site.

“There will also be an extension at St Colman’s Community College, Midleton which has been recently completed to cater for up to 1,000 pupils," he said.

“A number of large school building projects are also in train to cater for similar numbers of pupils.

“These include extended capacity at Midleton CBS Secondary School and St Mary’s High School, Midleton.

“In addition, St Aloysius’ College, Carrigtwohill will expand to cater for 1,000 pupils.

“Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal will expand to cater for 1,200 pupils and Coláiste Muire and Carrinafoy Community College, both in Cobh, will expand to cater for 600 and over 700 pupils respectively,” he added.