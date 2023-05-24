'An absolute privilege to represent the people of Cork East': David Stanton announces decision to retire as a TD

Cork East TD David Stanton has said it has been the “utmost privilege” to represent his constituents in the Dáil as the veteran politician announced his decision to retire as a TD at the end of the current term.

Mr Stanton marks the fifth Fine Gael TD in recent weeks to announce they will not seek re-election.

In a statement, the Midelton resident said he informed party colleagues of his decision not to contest the next general election at a Fine Gael Cork East AGM held last night.

“It has been the utmost privilege of mine to have represented the constituents of Cork East since my first general election in 1997 and at the five subsequent elections,” Mr Stanton said.

“I will continue to work for my constituents in the same manner until the next general election.

“A highlight of my career was being appointed Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with special responsibility for Equality, Immigration and Integration in 2016.

“I have informed the Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael HQ of my decision and I thank them fully for their support.” Mr Stanton said he wished to acknowledge those who have supported him in his political career.

“It has been an absolute privilege to represent the people of Cork East as their public representative.

“My job is only made possible by my loving family.

“They provided me with great fortitude throughout my time as public representative for which I am eternally grateful.

“I will be working with the Fine Gael party to ensure we hold and build on our representation at the next local elections and indeed, hold the Fine Gael seat in the Cork East constituency at the next general election,” he said.

Paying tribute to Mr Creed, Taoiseach and leader of the Fine Gael party, Leo Varadkar lauded Mr Stanton as a “brilliant TD” who was an “excellent Minister of State for four years”.

“He has served his constituency and his country diligently since his first election in 1997.

“He has been re-elected five times, which is a considerable achievement.

“He remains our party Spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment in the Dáil.

“Anyone who has worked alongside David knows he is a true gentleman, and also one of the hardest-working TDs in Fine Gael and in the Oireachtas.

“There’s never any fuss, just hard work done well and consistently,” he continued.

Mr Varadkar acknowledged some of the campaigns Mr Stanton has been involved in during his time as a TD.

“When I was first elected Taoiseach, I re-appointed David as Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality, with special responsibility for Equality, Immigration, and Integration.

“He was an excellent Minister and helped to progress the new gambling laws which are now coming into force. He piloted a new Youth Justice strategy and continues to work on youthwork issues.

“David helped to steer legislation to deal with coercive control through the Oireachtas, campaigns on Special Needs Education, and is currently calling for a poet laureate for the Houses of the Oireachtas,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said he believes Fine Gael is in a “strong position to hold its seat in East Cork in the next general election”.

“David has promised to assist whoever the local party nominates to contest the next election.

“The Convention will be scheduled after the Electoral Commission reports on new boundaries.

“I wish David and his family all the best in the years ahead and a long and happy retirement and know he will continue to serve Cork East and Fine Gael with distinction until then,” he concluded.

In recent weeks, four other Fine Gael TDs have also announced they will not run in the next general election, Michael Creed, John Paul Phelan, Brendan Griffin and Joe McHugh.