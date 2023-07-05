Mooted cycleway linking city to suburbs and beyond applauded as ‘a win-win’

The proposal will be part of the accelerated Pathfinder project to connect Cork and Waterford by a continuous greenway by 2025.
A section from Penrose Quay to Silver Springs will be delivered in an interim fashion and completed under BusConnects.
The plans were confirmed by City Hall and they will be put forward for public consultation in the next few weeks.
Cork City North-East Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said there will be many benefits for Lower Glanmire Rd residents.
“It will open up the area behind the Harbour Commissioner’s building for a new public space,” he said, adding that there is a need to improve access to water for amenities and transport along the developments, and that is “something that will be worked into plans for regeneration of the North Docks”.
The plan will contain “a bridge over the patent slip in the North Docks and the creation of a new pedestrian and cycling street between Horgan’s Quay and the Lower Glanmire Rd”.