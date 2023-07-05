Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Record numbers expected at Kinsale road race

Traditionally, the race takes place on the Friday evening of the Kinsale Regatta on the August Bank Holiday weekend, and this year is no exception with the race kicking off on Friday, August 4 at 7:30pm.
The Kinsale Regatta 5 Mile Road Race, presented by Kinsale Triathlon Club, is back and better than ever this August. Picture: Hetty Walsh.

Elaine Whelan

The Kinsale Regatta 5 Mile Road Race is back and better than ever for 2023.

Presented by the Kinsale Triathlon Club, the road race is part of an exciting Regatta Festival bank holiday weekend set in the seaside town.

Organisers of the event have said that this is a fast course well suited to achieving a personal best, the fastest five mile course in Munster, with the added benefit of being set in the beautiful surroundings of Kinsale.

The Kinsale Regatta will follow a one loop course, starting at the local GAA club, with participants making their way along a quiet country road for the first mile and a half, before looping back into town alongside the scenic Bandon River.

Runners will pass by the headquarters of the Kinsale RNLI, the well-deserving beneficiaries of this year’s event, as they near the finish line in the centre of town.

A fantastic atmosphere is assured with Kinsale Regatta Festival, and all finishers will receive a top-quality event T-shirt as a memento of their accomplishment.

The event is being sponsored by Trident Hotel Kinsale and Actons Hotel and Weddings.

“We expect record numbers again this year based on numbers so far,” event organisers said. “It’s looking like we might possibly sell out before race day.”

Those interested in taking part are advised to not miss their chance to be a part of this fantastic event as entries are limited and filling up quickly.

You can sign up through the Pop Up Races, Cork Athletics and Eventmaster websites or the Kinsale Regatta 5 Mile Facebook and Instagram pages.

