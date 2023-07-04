Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 13:48

Cost of living key concern for firms

The survey, supported by Permanent TSB, asked Cork Chamber members to share their experiences through the most recent business quarter, their outlook for the third quarter of 2023 and business priorities for the upcoming Budget 2024.
Cost of living key concern for firms

Over half (55%) of respondents to a Cork Chamber survey stated that measures to assist people with the cost of living should be the top priority in the next budget. Pictured is Ronan Murray, president of Cork Chamber. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

COST of living measures have been identified as the number one business concern ahead of Budget 2024 in a newly published survey hearing from members of Cork’s business community.

Over half (55%) of respondents to a Cork Chamber survey stated that measures to assist people with the cost of living should be the top priority in the next budget. The finding was published in Cork Chamber’s second Economic Trends survey of 2023.

The survey, supported by Permanent TSB, asked Cork Chamber members to share their experiences through the most recent business quarter, their outlook for the third quarter of 2023 and business priorities for the upcoming Budget 2024.

Companies’ confidence in their own business remains high at 97% – on par with that recorded at the close of Q1 2023.

Also among the findings, 49% reported that supply-side housing stimulus should be a focal point in the upcoming budget and 34% called for the budget surplus to be used to finance it.

Commenting following the publication of the Economic Trends survey, president of Cork Chamber, Ronan Murray said it is positive to see that business confidence remains high.

This confidence has been evident through the quarter with a wealth of investment and growth plans announced by businesses across the region.

“Budget 2024 will be an important moment for government to match that optimism and willingness to invest with constructive and strategic financing for the key economic enablers,” he said.

“The supply of housing and the associated infrastructural supports, such as public transport, are key for Cork businesses as they continue to grow and innovate,” he continued.

Mr Murray said Cork Chamber will continue to advocate and work with government and elected representatives on behalf of its members “to ensure our city region remains competitive and attractive to talent and investors”.

Read More

First acts of biggest ever Guinness Cork Jazz Festival announced

More in this section

Leinster v Ospreys - United Rugby Championship The Sunday Game presenter Jacqui Hurley settles damages claim over rear-ending car
Funeral to take place of teen who died in M8 crash  Funeral to take place of teen who died in M8 crash 
RTE pay revelations RTÉ governance and culture review to be expanded
cork business#cost of living
<p>Some of the headline acts for the highly anticipated Guinness Cork Jazz Festival have been announced. Among them is Corinne Bailey Rae. </p>

First acts of biggest ever Guinness Cork Jazz Festival announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more