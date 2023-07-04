First acts of biggest ever Guinness Cork Jazz Festival announced

The first acts who will perform at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival have been announced, with the 2023 festival to see the biggest programme to date.

Celebrating its 45th year, the world-renowned festival will feature more ticketed shows than ever before with an extra date added.

It will run from Thursday, October 26 to Monday, October 30 and will see an extended music trail through the city, a stellar line-up of Irish and international musicians and emerging talent, pop-up events, late night parties and more.

The hugely successful 2022 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival smashed all records, attracting over 100,000 visitors to Cork city and this year promises to be bigger and better.

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.

Some of the headline acts for the highly anticipated October bank holiday weekend have just been announced.

Among them are Macy Gray, Corinne Bailey Rae, Morcheeba, Matthew Halsall and Kurt Elling.

R&B/soul singer and actress Macy Gray will headline Cork Opera House on the Thursday in what promises to be a fantastic night with a very special repertoire of classic hits from the 1970s and some showstoppers from her new album The Reset.

Fresh from a busy summer of headlining major music and jazz festivals all over Europe this summer, Morcheeba will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first album with a gig in Cork Opera House.

The same venue will play host to Grammy Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae on the Sunday of the October bank holiday weekend.

She'll be showcasing her new album which is due out this September just weeks before the festival.

Fellow Grammy winner Kurt Elling, renowned for his singular combination of robust swing and poetic insight, will play The Everyman on Friday, October 27.

Kurt Elling. Picture: Dave Stapleton

Also at the Cork Opera House over the weekend is the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble who will showcase classics of Hip Hop over 50 years.

A venue favourite, Live at St Luke’s, will be back this year with a great line-up of intimate gigs to be announced in the coming weeks.

Jazz purists will be impressed by the line-up at the Everyman, Triskel and the Greenroom at Cork Opera House.

Trumpeter, producer and composer Matthew Halsall, who is redefining spiritual jazz for the next generation will play The Everyman on Friday, October 27 while Fred Wesley, former band leader of James Brown, will play the iconic theatre on the Sunday.

Cyprus Avenue will once again play host to the ‘Jazz After Dark’ DJ sessions.

This year will also see headline acts once again at Cork City Hall, curated by Tom Keating, featuring Jenny Greene, Mack Fleetwood, Tony Hadley and more.

After its resounding success last year, the Cork Jazz Boat will also return for five different jazz tours and performances along the harbour.

More acts will be announced in the coming months.

“Our aim is to continue to raise the profile of the event nationally and internationally, building on the phenomenal success of 2022, which drove in excess of 100,000 people into the city over the weekend,” Rory Sheridan, head of partnerships at Diageo Ireland said, following the first announcement of acts.

“We expect the festival will once again attract jazz enthusiasts and festival fans from far and near.

“With its rich heritage and thriving jazz scene, Cork is the perfect location for this electrifying event that is cherished by locals and visitors alike."

Commenting on the programme, festival director Mark Murphy said organisers are “bringing in bigger acts” this year with more venues involved in the festival and more ticketed shows at each venue.

“We're also extending the Guinness music trail throughout Cork city's vibrant venues, bars and restaurants, which provides a platform for local artists and an immersive experience for festival-goers,” he added.

The Metropole Hotel, the original home of the festival, will once again host the Metropole Festival Club with an extended programme of performances.

Ciara Sugrue, head of festivals and events at Fáilte Ireland, said festivals like the jazz “create new and compelling reasons for visitors to explore Ireland”.

“They have the ability to drive footfall for local businesses, which in turn generates revenue and supports jobs in communities and revenue generation,” she continued.

This was echoed by Kevin Herlihy, president of the Cork Business Association.

“We in Cork are incredibly proud of the tradition of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival weekend.

“The festival gives a huge economic boost to Cork city, and I've never seen anything like the footfall and positivity in 2022.

“It's not just about the music; it's a celebration of Cork's culture, hospitality, and our renowned culinary scene,” he said.

For full event information check out www.guinnesscorkjazz.com.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.