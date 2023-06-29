Application submitted for largest residential development plan to date in Cork city centre

The planning application for the largest residential development plan to date in Cork city centre has officially been submitted.

Leeside Quays Limited, a subsidiary of O’Callaghan Properties (OCP), has lodged its application with Cork City Council seeking 10-year planning permission to develop 1,325 residential units, including apartments and duplexes, in 10 buildings at the Goulding’s site, Centre Park Rd and Monahan Rd.

The Large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) application proposes the demolition of the existing on-site buildings and structures and site clearance to facilitate the construction of 658 one-bed homes, 465 two-bed homes, and 202 three-bed homes.

The proposed buildings range in height from two to 14-storeys over a single basement.

There are some mixed uses proposed at ground floor level across the development including cafés/ restaurants with outdoor seating areas, service retail units and a convenience retail store.

A standalone two-storey crèche with associated outdoor amenity space is also proposed.

The Echo reported earlier this month that the planning application would soon be lodged.

Speaking at the time, OCP managing director Brian O’Callaghan said the project, if approved, would be “an example of the emerging new city” and would make “an even bigger statement on the attractiveness of Docklands as a location to work and live”.

Mr O’Callaghan said the project would establish large-scale residential availability in this major regeneration project.

“Cork City Docklands is recognised as having a key national economic development role,” he said.

“Thousands of jobs have already been created in Docklands and it is imperative that residential development runs parallel, otherwise investment momentum will be impacted.” Leeside Quays Limited was last year given the green light for two separate planning applications elsewhere in the South Docks.

One sought 10-year planning permission for a mixed-use development comprising four new buildings and the conversion of the long-idle Odlums building.

The other sought 10-year planning permission for a proposed rehabilitation hospital also in the South Docks.

Appeals had been lodged with An Bord Pleanála in relation to these two developments but in May it was announced that the appeals had been withdrawn, clearing the way for the plans to progress.

The application for the LRD at the Goulding’s site is currently at pre-validation stage.

A decision on the planning application is due by August 17.